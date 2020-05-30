The Mitron app, which has become a topic of discussion among users these days, is being promoted as the Indian alternative of the TikTok app, created by an IIT student. However, this is not true. In fact, the company behind the Mitron app has bought it from a Pakistani developer. Also Read - TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews from Play Store

According to media reports, the entire source code of the Mitron app was purchased from the Pakistani software developer company, Qboxus. That includes the complete set of features and user interface, as per the Qboxus founder and CEO Irfan Sheikh. His company sold the source code of its app to the promoters of Mitron for $34 (Rs 2,600 approximately). Also Read - Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

Mitron app is a Pakistani TikTok app clone for India

In an interview with News18, Sheikh said in a statement, “We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo, and uploaded it on their store”. He further said, ‘We have no problem with what the developer has done. They pay and use the script, it is okay to do so. But the problem is that people call it a Made in India app, which is not true. Especially when they have not made any changes in the app.” Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

This app was widely circulated in the name of Make in India product, and more than 50 lakh people have downloaded it. Moreover, If you go to the Google Play Store and click on the Mitron app’s privacy policy. You will get a link to shopkiller.in, but this link is blank. This means that there is no privacy policy of the Mitron app.

Given the current state of apps without adequate security protocols on Google Play, it will be interesting to see whether Google bans the Mitron app for operating without any privacy policy, and what it does with the collected user data.