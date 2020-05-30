comscore Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report
News

Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report

News

Mitron is one of the most popular app in India right now. It is being promoted as a Made in India app, and more than 50 million users have already downloaded it.

  • Published: May 30, 2020 1:49 PM IST
Mitron App Lead

The Mitron app, which has become a topic of discussion among users these days, is being promoted as the Indian alternative of the TikTok app, created by an IIT student. However, this is not true. In fact, the company behind the Mitron app has bought it from a Pakistani developer. Also Read - TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews from Play Store

According to media reports, the entire source code of the Mitron app was purchased from the Pakistani software developer company, Qboxus. That includes the complete set of features and user interface, as per the Qboxus founder and CEO Irfan Sheikh. His company sold the source code of its app to the promoters of Mitron for $34 (Rs 2,600 approximately). Also Read - Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

Mitron app is a Pakistani TikTok app clone for India

In an interview with News18, Sheikh said in a statement, “We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo, and uploaded it on their store”. He further said, ‘We have no problem with what the developer has done. They pay and use the script, it is okay to do so. But the problem is that people call it a Made in India app, which is not true. Especially when they have not made any changes in the app.” Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

This app was widely circulated in the name of Make in India product, and more than 50 lakh people have downloaded it. Moreover, If you go to the Google Play Store and click on the Mitron app’s privacy policy. You will get a link to shopkiller.in, but this link is blank. This means that there is no privacy policy of the Mitron app.

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Also Read

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Given the current state of apps without adequate security protocols on Google Play, it will be interesting to see whether Google bans the Mitron app for operating without any privacy policy, and what it does with the collected user data.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2020 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Android 11 beta launch event postponed

Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India

Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report

Weekly News Roundup - May 29

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report

Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report
TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews

News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

News

Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store
TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown
TikTok downgraded to 1-star on Play Store in India

News

TikTok downgraded to 1-star on Play Store in India

हिंदी समाचार

बदलने वाला है आपका मोबाइल नंबर, ट्राई कर रहा है ये तैयारी

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को आएगा बिक्री पर, मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

iQOO 3 को 3 हजार रुपये डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vodafone Idea में हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकती है Google, कंपनी ने कहा अभी कोई ऐसा प्रस्ताव नहीं मिला

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Android 11 beta launch event postponed
Android 11 beta launch event postponed
Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India

Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India
Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report

Mitron app is rebranded version of Pakistan's TicTic app: Report
Weekly News Roundup - May 29

News

Weekly News Roundup - May 29
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out