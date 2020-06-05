Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Short video-making application ‘Mitron’ that was suddenly pulled down from the Google Play store is now back on the Play Store’s shelves. Google had recently taken down two viral apps from the Google Play Store that originated from India. These were a short-video making app called ‘Mitron’ and the recently-gone-viral ‘Remove China Apps’ application. Also Read - Mitron app could return to Google Play Store, but not Remove China Apps: Here's why

The move caused a lot of people to question the decision behind pulling down the two applications. It was later revealed that Mitron was taken off the store because of a number of technical violations of Google’s policies, as per Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android, and Google Play. Also Read - Google removes Mitron app from Play Store: All you need to know

“Earlier this week, we removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps. We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play,” said Samat. Also Read - Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

Just like it suggested, the developers have now worked on the technical issues that Google had mentioned. Hence, the popular video-making is now back on the Google Play Store again. The application recently saw a big growth in India after people started boycotting TikTok, a direct competitor. Mitron had amassed over 5 million downloads and had a 4.7 rating on the Play Store before being pulled down.

Meanwhile, another Indian app that Google had pulled down, called Remove China Apps is still down and is unlikely to make a return to the Google Play Store. As per Samat, the Remove China Apps tool “encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service”. The “anti-China” application became viral quickly in India following rising border tensions with neighboring country China.