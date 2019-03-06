comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed
News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

Future updates to Xiaomi's MIUI are coming up with some interesting features that catered towards the users.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 12:46 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-6-pro-review-miui-10

Xiaomi has been consistently optimizing the experience of its MIUI ROM. The company is now gearing up to add new features to MIUI 10. Through the official MIUI forum thread, Xiaomi has confirmed on the features that will be soon rolled out for MIUI 10. Also, it has also listed down the numerous features that will be made available on future builds of MIUI.

Features Coming Soon to Current MIUI Build:

– New option to view lock screen with face unlock feature instead of directly unlocking the device and accessing home screen.

– New sound effect

– Software-based Dolby sound effects

– Face unlock and fingerprint scanner working simultaneously

– Interface optimization to remove virus scan reminder

– Enhanced power saving mode

– Wake-up display with voice commands

– Clean-up all selected items with one-click command

– Preset function for Timer

– Album privacy options for videos in Galley

– Global night mode

– Optimized Album interface

– Whitelisting option while using Cleaner

– Vertical text while editing photos

– Redesigned app store interface

– Displaying charging status and battery percentage on the screen

Features to be Made Available in Future MIUI Builds:

– Automatically deleting the installation package after the app gets installed

– New ways to open the game toolbox to reduce fast touch

– Recycle bin access inside photo album

– Support for image cropping for 18:9 display

– Improved app permission management

– Enhanced voice-activate shutter

– Child mode

– Support for Bluetooth stereo while gaming

– Displaying of emergency contact on lock screen

– Better traffic management

– Lock / Unlock interface beautification

– New animation while charging

Xiaomi is considering many other features of MIUI. Here are some of them:

– Include Read and Delete options for messages in drop-down notifications menu

– Add default settings in Settings

– Setting different SIM for different contacts

– Integration of Mi Pay and third-party payment

– New custom options in Game Toolbox

– Automatically delete unwanted messages

– Photo editor access inside image notes

– SMS cloud sync to sync only specific contact numbers

– Screen capture and delete

– Zooming options while watching videos

– Overwrite image automatically after it is beautified

– Video stitching

– Voice broadcast for alarm notes while the alarm rings

– View traffic consumptions by hour for mobile hotspots

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications
MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed
Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids
Xiaomi Mi 9 gets Moon Mode and live tracking in video in latest MIUI 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 gets Moon Mode and live tracking in video in latest MIUI 10 update
Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

Deals

Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्च हुए सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी का Black Shark 2 लिक्विड कूल 3.0 टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा

हुवावे ने लॉन्च किया नया राउटर, पूरे घर में देगा इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी

आज से ओपन सेल में उपलब्ध हुआ Vivo V15 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honeywell Air Touch i9 एयर प्यूरीफायर रिव्यू: दमदार परफॉर्मेंस लेकिन कीमत बन सकती है मुसीबत

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications
Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow
MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed
Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English

News

Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English