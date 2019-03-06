MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

Xiaomi has been consistently optimizing the experience of its MIUI ROM. The company is now gearing up to add new features to MIUI 10. Through the official MIUI forum thread, Xiaomi has confirmed on the features that will be soon rolled out for MIUI 10. Also, it has also listed down the numerous features that will be made available on future builds of MIUI.

Features Coming Soon to Current MIUI Build:

– New option to view lock screen with face unlock feature instead of directly unlocking the device and accessing home screen.

– New sound effect

– Software-based Dolby sound effects

– Face unlock and fingerprint scanner working simultaneously

– Interface optimization to remove virus scan reminder

– Enhanced power saving mode

– Wake-up display with voice commands

– Clean-up all selected items with one-click command

– Preset function for Timer

– Album privacy options for videos in Galley

– Global night mode

– Optimized Album interface

– Whitelisting option while using Cleaner

– Vertical text while editing photos

– Redesigned app store interface

– Displaying charging status and battery percentage on the screen

Features to be Made Available in Future MIUI Builds:

– Automatically deleting the installation package after the app gets installed

– New ways to open the game toolbox to reduce fast touch

– Recycle bin access inside photo album

– Support for image cropping for 18:9 display

– Improved app permission management

– Enhanced voice-activate shutter

– Child mode

– Support for Bluetooth stereo while gaming

– Displaying of emergency contact on lock screen

– Better traffic management

– Lock / Unlock interface beautification

– New animation while charging

Xiaomi is considering many other features of MIUI. Here are some of them:

– Include Read and Delete options for messages in drop-down notifications menu

– Add default settings in Settings

– Setting different SIM for different contacts

– Integration of Mi Pay and third-party payment

– New custom options in Game Toolbox

– Automatically delete unwanted messages

– Photo editor access inside image notes

– SMS cloud sync to sync only specific contact numbers

– Screen capture and delete

– Zooming options while watching videos

– Overwrite image automatically after it is beautified

– Video stitching

– Voice broadcast for alarm notes while the alarm rings

– View traffic consumptions by hour for mobile hotspots