MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is hosting an event in India on October 16. At the event, the company will launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. Now, Xiaomi has also teased the launch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM which will be announced in India on the same day. It is likely that the ROM will ship out-of-the-box with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

MIUI 11 ROM detailed

Last month, MIUI 11 ROM was announced in China. The update is already rolling out to Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in China. In India, the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM will bring local customization. The ROM comes with a clean design, dark mode, new fonts, and more. The update also brings dynamic font boldness and living display, which is the company’s version of always-on ambient display (AOD).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro detailed

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with MediaTek Helio G90T. Helio G90T is the latest mid-range flagship SoC from MediaTek. At launch, MediaTek clarified that this SoC will be able to power mid-range gaming smartphones. Xiaomi has also added up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the device, it will be the second device in India to feature the 64-megapixel camera sensor. As reported previously, Realme beat the company to launch with its Realme XT.

A teaser page on Amazon India hints that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce portal. The teaser page reveals a liquid cooling feature, a big battery, and faster storage. Details about the smartphone pricing are not available at the moment.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price – Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh