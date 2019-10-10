comscore MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16 along with Redmi Note 8 Pro
News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16 along with Redmi Note 8 Pro

News

Xiaomi has teased the launch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM on October 16. It is the same day when the company is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 4:40 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 11 logo

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is hosting an event in India on October 16. At the event, the company will launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. Now, Xiaomi has also teased the launch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM which will be announced in India on the same day. It is likely that the ROM will ship out-of-the-box with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

MIUI 11 ROM detailed

Last month, MIUI 11 ROM was announced in China. The update is already rolling out to Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in China. In India, the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM will bring local customization. The ROM comes with a clean design, dark mode, new fonts, and more. The update also brings dynamic font boldness and living display, which is the company’s version of always-on ambient display (AOD).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro detailed

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with MediaTek Helio G90T. Helio G90T is the latest mid-range flagship SoC from MediaTek. At launch, MediaTek clarified that this SoC will be able to power mid-range gaming smartphones. Xiaomi has also added up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the device, it will be the second device in India to feature the 64-megapixel camera sensor. As reported previously, Realme beat the company to launch with its Realme XT.

A teaser page on Amazon India hints that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce portal. The teaser page reveals a liquid cooling feature, a big battery, and faster storage. Details about the smartphone pricing are not available at the moment.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price
Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
News
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Deals

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Deals

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16
Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: A look at deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: A look at deals
Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s
Realme TV to launch in India around December

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India around December
Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम में दुश्मन की खैर नहीं, ये हैं 5 बेस्ट गन

Detel ने भारत में 3,669 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च की नई Star LED TV सीरीज

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 टैबलेट 10.5-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale : Realme, Xiaomi और Samsung के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts
News
15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

News

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16
Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020