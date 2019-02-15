MIUI 11 eligible devices list leaks, likely to arrive on over 36 Xiaomi devices this year

Xiaomi is yet to push the MIUI 10 update to all of its compatible devices but its software developers have already begun working on MIUI 11. Ahead of its official release, the list of devices eligible for MIUI 11 update has leaked and Xiaomi seems to be planning to support even devices that are several years old. The Chinese smartphone maker has started working on MIUI 11 and the leaked list suggests it will bring the updated version to more devices sooner than later. We could get our first look at MIUI 11 when the company launches Mi 9 in China next week.

According to a leaked list of devices eligible for MIUI 11 update, as obtained by Chinese tech website MyDrivers, the update will first arrive on the Mi 9. It will then be pushed to devices such as Mi MIX 2, original Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 3, Mi Play and Mi 8 in the Mi series next.

The Redmi devices eligible for the update include Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/3X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro,Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro ,Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A.

The leaked list is interesting because it suggests that Xiaomi plans to release the update for at least 36 devices. But, it also has an important omission in the form of Mi MIX 3 and mentions Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has not been launched yet. The above list of eligible devices has not been confirmed by the Chinese company just yet. MIUI 11 is still in its development stage, and it might take a couple of months before it becomes available on retail devices.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

It is not clear what Xiaomi has planned for MIUI 11, but it is expected to be built around Android 9 Pie. The update could bring native support for foldable smartphones including the dual fold design teased by the company founder recently. Apart from that, Xiaomi is also expected to make the user interface minimal with cleaner looks and fluid response. Whether MIUI 11 will get rid of ads is a question that cannot be answered right now.