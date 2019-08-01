comscore MIUI 11 will come with improved system stability, fewer ads
MIUI 11 to come with improved system stability, fewer ads: Xiaomi exec confirms

Besides showing fewer ads, Xiaomi will also remove inappropriate ads in MIUI 11 that ruin the user experience.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 3:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Stop Ads on MIUI 10

Xiaomi is working on next major update of its custom user interface, MIUI 11. The company recently announced that it will be monitoring ads on MIUI platform, and will also be optimizing them. This confirms that ads in MIUI aren’t going anywhere despite a lot of backlash from users.

Now, according to MyDrivers, Xiaomi’s product director and the chief of MIUI experience has said that the company is working to improve the stability of the system. Xiaomi is also looking to reduce the number of ads that it shows. In an earlier report, Xiaomi had hinted about removing inappropriate ads that ruin the user experience. Also, a new algorithm will be designed to show only relevant ads to users.

Xiaomi will allow disabling ads

A new tool in MIUI will also be introduced to disable ads. The MIUI 11 update isn’t expected soon, and it will take about three months for rollout. It will be based on Android Q OS, which Google is expected to launch soon in the coming days.

New rules for advertisers

In addition to this, Xiaomi will be getting more strict by regulating all forms of ads served in MIUI. Advertisers need to ensure that all ads are clean offering express download. The guidelines will be strict and anyone straying from them will be punished. They company will also suspend them, their ads will be cancelled, and the advertisement account will likely close too.

How to remove ads from MIUI

Meanwhile, if you are currently frustrated with those pesky ads on MIUI 10, there is a way to turn them off. We have already covered the same in our step by step guide showing how you can easily remove ads from Xiaomi phone. It is a simple process and you can follow this guide for the same.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 3:22 PM IST

