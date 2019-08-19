comscore Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September
MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September, Xiaomi Product Director confirms

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is being positioned as a 'unique OS' by the Chinese smartphone maker. It will allow MIUI users to disable ads using a system level setting.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 8:40 AM IST
Image credit: My Drivers

Xiaomi is set to launch MIUI 11 as its newest interface for mobile devices. The Chinese smartphone maker has been working on the next version of its custom Android interface for some time now. It seems that MIUI 11 will arrive as early as September. Xiaomi‘s Product Director and Experience Chief for MIUI has hinted that the launch is not that far away. The details arrive after Xiaomi’s Design Director for MIUI had revealed some of the features that consumers can expect in the next iteration.

Ahead of the release of MIUI, Xiaomi is positioning the update as a “new unique operating system”. Considering that it will still be based on Android, the positioning does not offer a lot of clarity. One of the big changes slated to arrive with MIUI 11 is the fix to advertisement issues. While all smartphone makers display ads in some or the other form, Xiaomi has been widely criticized. While it has addressed the issue with release of models like Redmi K20 Series, the MIUI 11 is expected to address it for all devices.

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

With the release of MIUI 11, Xiaomi plans to optimize and monitor the ads on its platform. This will be an important step after Xiaomi reduced the number of ads shown on its user interface. It also plans to introduce an easy switch in the MIUI system tools to disable advertisements. The MIUI 11 is promising to be a big update that addresses criticism faced by the company. The user interface is also being tipped to be lighter and faster than current MIUI 10 seen on Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

According to MyDrivers, the MIUI 11 is tipped to bring a fresh set to system icons. These icons are said to have been design from the ground up. Xiaomi has also confirmed a new ultimate power saving option, which will turn off all features except calls and messages. It will also switch the color of the device to monochrome mode. The update will also delete screenshots after they have been shared by the user. This will be identical to iOS and will be a boon. Last but not the least, a wider set to apps will support dark mode with MIUI 11.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 8:40 AM IST

