Check if your Xiaomi phone will get MIUI 12.5 beta update

At the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event today the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will announce MIUI 12.5 as well. Xiaomi seems to be pretty quick at the rollout of the software update. The company has already begun rolling out MIUI closed beta registrations for 21 smartphones including Redmi and Mi branded devices. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

The MIUI closed beta update is said to be available for 21 models through the “Early Access” registration process. Notably, only users in China are eligible for the registrations for now. The MIUI update is said to bring several improvements and upgrades including better privacy protection, cleaner UI, new animations, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Expected specs and price

Users who wish to try out the MIUI update will be required to follow MIUI’s WeChat official account and then click on the “Early Access” option to participate in the registration. After the application is submitted, Xiaomi will review it and the closed beta MIUI 12.5 will be available for installation for users. Also Read - Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Eligible models for MIUI 12.5 closed beta update

The closed beta MIUI 12.5 update is rolling out to 21 Xiaomi phones. The eligible models include Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5Gv, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5Ght, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro are not included in the first batch of eligible devices for MIUI 12.5 closed beta registration.

The MIUI 12.5 closed beta will launch today alongside the Mi 11 series in China. A week before Xiaomi had revealed that it will release the final and stable version of the MIUI 12.5 in late February in China. For now, there are no reports on when the update will hit the Indian or other markets.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to launch a brand new Mi smartphone in India on January 5. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Mi phone could be the Xiaomi Mi 10i. We will need to wait for the brand to reveal more details about the smartphone in the days to come.