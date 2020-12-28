comscore Check if your Xiaomi phone will get MIUI 12.5 beta update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 12.5 beta registration begins: Check if your Xiaomi phone is eligible
News

MIUI 12.5 beta registration begins: Check if your Xiaomi phone is eligible

News

At the Mi 11 launch event today the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will announce MIUI 12.5 as well. Will your Xiaomi phone get the update?

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5

Source: Ben Geskin

At the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event today the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will announce MIUI 12.5 as well. Xiaomi seems to be pretty quick at the rollout of the software update. The company has already begun rolling out MIUI closed beta registrations for 21 smartphones including Redmi and Mi branded devices. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

The MIUI closed beta update is said to be available for 21 models through the “Early Access” registration process. Notably, only users in China are eligible for the registrations for now. The MIUI update is said to bring several improvements and upgrades including better privacy protection, cleaner UI, new animations, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Expected specs and price

Users who wish to try out the MIUI update will be required to follow MIUI’s WeChat official account and then click on the “Early Access” option to participate in the registration. After the application is submitted, Xiaomi will review it and the closed beta MIUI 12.5 will be available for installation for users. Also Read - Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Eligible models for MIUI 12.5 closed beta update

The closed beta MIUI 12.5 update is rolling out to 21 Xiaomi phones. The eligible models include Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5Gv, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5Ght, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro are not included in the first batch of eligible devices for MIUI 12.5 closed beta registration.

The MIUI 12.5 closed beta will launch today alongside the Mi 11 series in China. A week before Xiaomi had revealed that it will release the final and stable version of the MIUI 12.5 in late February in China. For now, there are no reports on when the update will hit the Indian or other markets.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to launch a brand new Mi smartphone in India on January 5. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Mi phone could be the Xiaomi Mi 10i. We will need to wait for the brand to reveal more details about the smartphone in the days to come.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2020 4:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far
Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

News

Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA

News

Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA

LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive

News

LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive

How to download Instagram videos, photos, and Stories

How To

How to download Instagram videos, photos, and Stories

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far

Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA

LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Here's what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far
Check if your Xiaomi phone will get MIUI 12.5 beta update

News

Check if your Xiaomi phone will get MIUI 12.5 beta update
Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

Opinions

Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI
Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a new twist
Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

News

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Mate 40E के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन, वायलेस चार्ज करेगा सपोर्ट

WHO ने लॉन्च किया ऑफिशियल COVID-19 ऐप, मिलेंगे कोरोनावायरस से संबंधित भरोसेमंद अपडेट्स

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत और खूबियां

5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Nokia का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, ये हो सकते हैं खास फीचर्स

Vivo X60 Pro स्मार्टफोन 29 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, सामने आई सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Here's everything we know so far
Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

News

Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked
Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA

News

Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA
LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive

News

LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive
Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Gaming

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers