MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, MIUI for Pad launched: Details here

Xiaomi at its Mi Mix 4 launch event, alongside a bunch of hardware, also unveiled MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and MIUI for Pad. Here we will be taking a look at what both the new operating systems have to offer.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is a polished version of MIUI 12.5 and it brings multiple improvements to the skin. The company claims that with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition it has rolled out fixes to 160 system header problems and 224 system application problems. Apart from the fixes, it claims that it has introduced all-around optimizations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer.

Mainly, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition does not bring in a slew of new features, instead, it does add on four optimizations, namely Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation and Intelligent Balance.

Liquid Storage is a solution, which will help the device optimise the storage mechanism, while at the same time helping in retaining read and write performance over a long period of time.

Atomic Memory is a solution for optimising memory management mechanisms, which helps improve the performance of holding applications in memory.

Focus Calculation is a solution for optimising processor scheduling, which helps in reducing CPU usage and power consumption.

Intelligent Balance is a solution to intelligently allocate hardware performance as well as power consumption and finding a balance between them.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition: Supported devices

Mi MIX 4

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10S

Mi 10

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Pro

The above-mentioned devices are a part of the first batch of devices which will receive the update from August 13. The company has stated that it will release a detailed rollout plan for all the eligible devices soon on the Mi Community forum.

MIUI for Pad

Apart from the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, Xiaomi also launched MIUI for Pad, its first-ever operating system specifically for tablets. MIUI for Pad is basically a redesigned MIUI 12.5 for tablets. The company claims that this comes with a full-screen app experience along with split-screen mode.

Xiaomi also claims that over 300 mainstream applications are well-optimised for MIUI for Pad, and has set a target to adapt 2000 applications by the end of this year. To ensure this, the company has requested developers to join the Xiaomi Open Platform and help them in improving the state of the Android tablet app ecosystem.

The company also teased the Mi Security app for tablets, however, it did not reveal anything about the app at the event.