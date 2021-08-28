Xiaomi recently announced the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version, along with MIUI for Pad and the flagship Mix 4 in China. The new version of its Android skin is expected to introduce a number of improvements and new features. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 prices increase again by Rs 500 for base versions

While back then it only revealed the details about its China availability, we now have official information on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced’s availability outside of China. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in pics: Closer look at the most advanced Mi Band

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced global availability details revealed

Xiaomi has revealed that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition will release for the global markets, starting quarter 4 of this year, most likely from October. Around nine models have been revealed to get the new version of MIUI and is the list is expected to increase with time. Also Read - Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

Here’s the list of devices that will get it in global markets:

1. Mi 11

2. Mi 11 Ultra

3. Mi 11i

4. Mi 11X Pro

5. Mi 11X

6. Mi 10T Pro

7. Mi 10T

8. Mi 10 Pro

9. Mi 10

To recall, the company announced the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced for 12 smartphones in China. It remains to be seen as to when the other Mi and Redmi smartphones will get hold of this.

To recall, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version is an improvement over the MIUI 12.5 and is said to sort out 160 system header problems and 224 system application problems.

It will also come with a number of new optimisation features such as Atomic Memory to keep more apps in the background, Liquid Storage for storage optmisation, Focus Calculation to reduce CPU usage and battery consumption, and Intelligent Balance to stick a balance between hardware performance and power consumption.

It further increases the overall system performance and is said to result in only a 5 per cent drop in performance after 36 months of usage.

To recall, the company also introduced MIUI for Pad, which is the company’s first attempt at a specified OS for a Xiaomi tablet. This includes features for improved app performance, multitasking, and more.