MIUI 12 Camera App gets new full-screen layout

We are merely days away from the awaited launch of MIUI 12, Xiaomi's upcoming custom Android Skin. Even so, new details of the update have not failed to surface on the web. While the global variant of MIUI 12 is yet to be announced, the Chinese variant of the skin has already come out with a few weekly betas. The newest of these comes with a bunch of changes, However, the most significant one of these seems to be the new updated Camera app UI.

The latest MIUI 12 Chinese beta brings two options to display various camera modes. The first one is the standard one that we've seen on MIUI 11. This layout is called the "More Tab". Here the various camera modes like video, short video, portrait, night mode, and more are adjacent to each other in separate tabs. While this looks great, the only problem is that going from one mode to another means you have to rapidly swipe through all the modes in between.

This is where the new "More Panel" mode comes in. The new layout offers a full-screen alternative where you simply swipe up on the control menu below, to reveal all additional options. Now you can click on any mode to go straight to it.

The new MIUI 12 camera layout does two main things. It makes the interface look cleaner. Further, it also allows you to switch quickly between the various modes. The rapid swiping to the left or right is now replaced by a simple swipe up + single tap on the option you want to switch to. As a bonus, this also reduces the chances of those with clumsy hands accidentally swiping left or right into another mode.

Further, these new icons on the new MIUI 12 camera layout are of course, customizable, similar to the quick settings panel. A simple drag and drop will let you keep your most-used camera modes closer to the top, making switching to them even faster. Of course, all of this is optional. So if the new layout doesn’t float your boat, you can always switch back to the classic layout. MIUI 12 will be launching globally on May 19.