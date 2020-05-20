comscore MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature: All you need to know | BGR India
MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds, check details

The new MIUI 12 feature allows users to click a subject up to four times in the same picture to create virtual clones of them.

  Published: May 20, 2020 11:44 AM IST
MIUI 12

MIUI 12 was recently launched globally and it is set to come to many Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices starting June 2020. The update has a lot of changes in the aesthetic and privacy area. However, that’s not all. The new also features a redesigned camera interface. A recent Chinese beta of MIUI 12 revealed that the new camera app will also bring the Magic Clone feature we saw on the MI 10 Youth Edition. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12 Global version roll-out details, eligible devices; 47 devices to get the update

The Chinese beta build 20.5.18 has a new feature for all supported devices. Provided a steady hold and a steady background, the feature allows users to click a subject up to four times in the same picture to create virtual clones of them. This requires the subject to move across the viewfinder, where he/she is tracked with virtual grids. Also Read - MIUI 12 launched on global stage with improved privacy, Dark Mode, Multi-tasking and more

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

Note that the feature currently only works with human subjects and results with other subjects are inconsistent. Your pet likely won’t be detected in the app’s algorithms to be cloned. Also, you will still need another user to manually press the shutter button to capture the subject in various positions. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

The MIUI 12 camera Magic Clone feature isn’t the easiest to use to its fullest. You still need a super steady background and equally steady hands to make a good shot. A tripod will be required for the best results. Moreover, the subject must move slowly and make sure his/her body parts don’t get superimposed. The feature is certainly fun but could be a little extra handy for social media content creators and influencers.

Global beta builds rolling out soon

As per a Xiaomi announcement, the first round of devices will receive the MIUI 12 update by the end of June. However, the Beta version of the MIUI 12 Global version will start rolling out from next week. The first round of updates includes Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro.

The second round will include Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Note 7S, Note 8 Pro, and Note 9. It will also include POCOPHONE F1/POCO F1, POCO F2 Pro, and POCO X2. Other devices include Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, and 8 Pro. Mi 9 SE and 9 Lite are also covered in this round along with Mi MIX 3, and MIX 2S. Xiaomi has not revealed the launch date for this round yet.

  Published Date: May 20, 2020 11:44 AM IST

