MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

Xiaomi's MIUI 12 will succeed MIUI 11, complete with new UI elements like a navigation bar that resembles stock Android 10's navigation bar.

MIUI 12 screenshots

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched its MIUI 11 interface back in September 2019. Now in March, the company announced the development of MIUI 11 had stopped to pave way for MIUI 12. Merely days later, we have the first screenshots from an MIUI 12 build that show us how the new interface looks.

While we’re still probably months away from an official stable release coming to our Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices, the new update does look quite interesting in its early stage. Today, we shall show you some of the biggest changes seen so far in MIUI 12.

The first immediate attention-seeker is the new navigation bar and gestures. Resembling the stock Android 10 look, we now have a minimal bar down below. A swipe on the bar opens home. A swipe and hold, meanwhile, opens the recent apps. Swiping on the tiny bar left and right will allow you to quickly switch between apps.

Multitasking hence seems a lot more fluid and easy to use than before. The images hint at major changes to the Recent Apps panel with better designs and animations. The Camera module is also changed. A good camera UI has become more important than ever with the additions of multiple sensors on both the front and back. Looks like Xiaomi gets this and the new UI will likely focus on seamless switching between the lenses. Another screenshot reveals MIUI 12 has likely a more optimized dark mode.

Yet another big change is what looks like the new notification management system. The notifications now looked stacked like the recent apps panel on recent MIUI versions. The change here is massive since Android notifications have always been stacked one below the other, instead of in grids. As of now, there is no information on whether the new style will be an option. However, we think it will. We shall soon have more information on MIUI 12 as more alpha builds screenshots may surface over the new few weeks.

