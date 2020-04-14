MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

Xiaomi introduced MIUI 11 back in October 2019, and a few weeks, stopped the development of it as it is working on the next version. The MIUI 12 could launch in the coming months. Ahead of the official unveiling, some of the major MIUI 12 features were recently revealed through a series of screenshots. The leak showed upcoming MIUI’s new navigation bar and gestures, improved camera UI, dark mode, a new notification system and more.

Now, a few more interesting MIUI 12 features have been spotted in the Chinese beta version of the upcoming Xiaomi UI. As per a video published by a YouTuber, Xiaomi is also planning to add a new Screen Time feature. It will give information on the screen time spent on every other app. Xiaomi users will also be able to set a screen time limit. Interestingly, this feature of MIUI 12 will also be able to show you how many times you have unlocked your device.

MIUI users will also be able to check hourly, daily or weekly screen time. With just a click, users can get full information on screen time if they create a shortcut icon. The second MIUI 12 feature is an anti-flicker mode, which is said to minimize flicker in low-light scenarios. The Chinese beta version also showed a refresh rate feature in the anti-flicker mode interface.

Lastly, the MIUI 12 is also likely to come with Focus mode, which is similar to OnePlus’ Zen mode. The Focus mode mutes all incoming notifications and turns on silent mode for a particular time period. You will only be able to set this mode for a minimum of 20 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes (3 hours). As per the YouTuber, those MIUI users who want to use these won’t be able to use these directly. To access these, one should have a Chinese beta version to update MIUI 12 hidden settings.