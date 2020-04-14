comscore MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 12: Four new hidden features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI
News

MIUI 12: Four new hidden features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

News

A few more interesting MIUI 12 features have been spotted in the Chinese beta version of the upcoming Xiaomi UI.

  • Published: April 14, 2020 6:45 PM IST
MIUI 12

Xiaomi introduced MIUI 11 back in October 2019, and a few weeks, stopped the development of it as it is working on the next version. The MIUI 12 could launch in the coming months. Ahead of the official unveiling, some of the major MIUI 12 features were recently revealed through a series of screenshots. The leak showed upcoming MIUI’s new navigation bar and gestures, improved camera UI, dark mode, a new notification system and more.

Now, a few more interesting MIUI 12 features have been spotted in the Chinese beta version of the upcoming Xiaomi UI. As per a video published by a YouTuber, Xiaomi is also planning to add a new Screen Time feature. It will give information on the screen time spent on every other app. Xiaomi users will also be able to set a screen time limit. Interestingly, this feature of MIUI 12 will also be able to show you how many times you have unlocked your device.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

MIUI users will also be able to check hourly, daily or weekly screen time. With just a click, users can get full information on screen time if they create a shortcut icon. The second MIUI 12 feature is an anti-flicker mode, which is said to minimize flicker in low-light scenarios. The Chinese beta version also showed a refresh rate feature in the anti-flicker mode interface.

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

Also Read

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

Lastly, the MIUI 12 is also likely to come with Focus mode, which is similar to OnePlus’ Zen mode. The Focus mode mutes all incoming notifications and turns on silent mode for a particular time period. You will only be able to set this mode for a minimum of 20 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes (3 hours). As per the YouTuber, those MIUI users who want to use these won’t be able to use these directly. To access these, one should have a Chinese beta version to update MIUI 12 hidden settings.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 launched: Price, full specifications and more
News
OnePlus 8 launched: Price, full specifications and more
OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price in India, and launch

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price in India, and launch

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95

Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals, pharmacy stores

News

Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals, pharmacy stores

Nubia Red Magic 5G pre-orders begin, global roll out from April 21

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G pre-orders begin, global roll out from April 21

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

OnePlus 8 launched: Price, full specifications and more

OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price in India, and launch

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95

Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals, pharmacy stores

MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

News

MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI
Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days

Top Products

Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing
Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

News

Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630
Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro के लिए खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये, जानिए कितना है दम

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के साथ लॉन्च हुए OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z ईयरबड्स, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 Series Live Update: वनप्लस 8 सीरीज हो रही भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए पल पल की अपडेट

डेटा की बढ़ती मांग पर जियो फायबर ब्रॉडबैंड ने कमर कसी, पूरी की तैयारी

Coronavirus Lockdown : जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए Tecno ने Zomato समेत 100 चैनल पार्टनर्स से मिलाया हाथ

Latest Videos

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

News

OnePlus 8 launched: Price, full specifications and more
News
OnePlus 8 launched: Price, full specifications and more
OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price in India, and launch

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price in India, and launch
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95
Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals, pharmacy stores

News

Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals, pharmacy stores
MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

News

MIUI 12: Four new features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI