MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone

These MIUI 12 closed beta ROMS may not be completely stable. If you are not comfortable with installing ROMs via custom recoveries like TWRP, it is better to wait for a stable update.

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12 skin on April 27 along with the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone. The update brings a few major UI changes along with a bunch of new features. While the stable builds for various Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones are still far away, the closed betas for many of these phones have just surfaced on the web. Also Read - How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco phone right now

Thanks to XDA, we have closed beta links for many Xiaomi devices including the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Poco X2, Redmi K20, Mi MIX series, and more. Note that not all of the builds are based on Android 10. Some phones that have not had Android updates since Android Pie, are still on Pie. You can find the page with the list of all available closed beta ROMs here. Also Read - Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin

MIUI 12: What’s new?

In terms of features, the MIUI 12 brings a lot of new elements to the aesthetic appeal of the interface. This is a design-first change compared to the previous releases and one that is not limited to looks. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is looking at an interface that looks nice and works well at the same time. At the event, Xiaomi executives spoke about how they built the animations using self-researched technologies. Also Read - MIUI 12: Top 10 Xiaomi phones to get latest MIUI update in June 2020

MIUI 12 is built using a new rendering engine that aims to display real-world light and shadow. It also offers real-time colors, real-time blur and G2 continuous curves. Xiaomi says this design also allows for better integration of UI with its hardware. The curvature, in particular, should aid with devices that have curved edges. There is also a new dynamic form of technology to enable a smooth transition between horizontal and vertical layout.

Since the ROMs are the Chinese beta versions, users will require a custom recovery like TWRP to install them. The builds are still closed beta ones, so expect bugs and crashes. The Google Play Store and Play Services will also likely be missing too. The unstable builds are hence, only for those who have prior experience in installing custom ROMs. If you’re not one of these, it’s best to wait out for a stable update.

