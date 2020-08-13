comscore MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi phones | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones: Check if your phone is eligible
News

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones: Check if your phone is eligible

News

Xiaomi has announced the first batch of devices getting the MIUI 12 update in India. Apart from the Mi 10, the Redmi Note 7 and newer Note series devices will get the update first.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 1:24 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 6

Xiaomi just announced MIUI 12 formally for India with all the new features carried over from the European version. MIUI 12 is a major UI overhaul for Xiaomi devices and a majority of its phones will get it as an update. The Redmi K20 series has already got the update a few months ago and more phones are going to follow its steps. The first batch of devices has been revealed covering some of the most popular devices. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

MIUI 12 will come as an OTA update to all recent Xiaomi smartphones running on MIUI 11. While the recently launched devices will come with Android 10 underneath, some of the older devices will stick to Android 9. Additionally, the features for MIUI 12 will also vary for different phones. For example, the popular Super Wallpaper feature will be restricted to the Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 10 5G. Similarly, animations will be restricted to higher-end phones due to resource limitation. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

WATCH: Realme 6i Camera Review

If you are willing to get the latest version of MIUI for your Xiaomi smartphone, then you should check out the list of supported devices. Do note that more devices will add to the second batch in the coming months. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12 update rolling out to users in India: Here’s how you can download it

MIUI 12 supported devices in first batch

-Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro
-Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
-Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
-Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

These devices will initially get the MIUI 12 update based on their existing Android versions. Xiaomi says the rollout is expected to happen within August 2020. Hence, you should keep an eye on the System Update section from the Settings. The phone will automatically notify of the pending update when you aren’t checking.

New features to look out for

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is going for a massive UI overhaul since MIUI 9. The OS now gets fluid animations and transitions. Some of the system apps such as Settings, Clock and others have got a complete visual upgrade. The Notification Center no more has the quick toggles. Instead, the quick toggles now sit in the Control Center which can be opened by swiping down from the right edge.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Some other notable features fin MIUI 12 include a new Weather app, dark mode for third-party apps and more. Fans of MIUI will be happy to get a built-in app drawer for the first time. Xiaomi has also added Universal Casting along with Private Casting to ensure that calls or messages don’t interrupt the casting. Similar to Samsung phones, there’s a new Floating Window feature along with the Ultra Battery Saving mode.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 1:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade
Gaming
PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade
Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

News

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

News

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

Most Popular

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:

News

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:
Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किया 399 रुपये का रिचार्ज, 80 दिनों तक मिलेगी कॉलिंग और इंटरनेट सुविधा

Airtel के इन 500 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में डेली मिलता है 3GB तक डाटा

Xiaomi भारत में नहीं लॉन्च करेगी ये दो दमदार स्मार्टफोन! सिर्फ चीन के लिए किया है लॉन्च

Google ने डेवलप किया Earthquake Detection Feature, भूकंप आने से पहले ही लग जाएगा पता

Redmi Note 9 की सेल आज 12 बजे, जानें 48MP कैमरा और 5020mAh बैटरी वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
News
Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site

News

Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site
MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:

News

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:
Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market
Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

News

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers