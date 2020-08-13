Xiaomi just announced MIUI 12 formally for India with all the new features carried over from the European version. MIUI 12 is a major UI overhaul for Xiaomi devices and a majority of its phones will get it as an update. The Redmi K20 series has already got the update a few months ago and more phones are going to follow its steps. The first batch of devices has been revealed covering some of the most popular devices. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

MIUI 12 will come as an OTA update to all recent Xiaomi smartphones running on MIUI 11. While the recently launched devices will come with Android 10 underneath, some of the older devices will stick to Android 9. Additionally, the features for MIUI 12 will also vary for different phones. For example, the popular Super Wallpaper feature will be restricted to the Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 10 5G. Similarly, animations will be restricted to higher-end phones due to resource limitation. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

If you are willing to get the latest version of MIUI for your Xiaomi smartphone, then you should check out the list of supported devices. Do note that more devices will add to the second batch in the coming months. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12 update rolling out to users in India: Here’s how you can download it

MIUI 12 supported devices in first batch

-Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro

-Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro

-Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro

-Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

These devices will initially get the MIUI 12 update based on their existing Android versions. Xiaomi says the rollout is expected to happen within August 2020. Hence, you should keep an eye on the System Update section from the Settings. The phone will automatically notify of the pending update when you aren’t checking.

New features to look out for

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is going for a massive UI overhaul since MIUI 9. The OS now gets fluid animations and transitions. Some of the system apps such as Settings, Clock and others have got a complete visual upgrade. The Notification Center no more has the quick toggles. Instead, the quick toggles now sit in the Control Center which can be opened by swiping down from the right edge.

Some other notable features fin MIUI 12 include a new Weather app, dark mode for third-party apps and more. Fans of MIUI will be happy to get a built-in app drawer for the first time. Xiaomi has also added Universal Casting along with Private Casting to ensure that calls or messages don’t interrupt the casting. Similar to Samsung phones, there’s a new Floating Window feature along with the Ultra Battery Saving mode.

