comscore MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know
News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

News

While Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed the launch date of MIUI 12, Xiaomishka claims that the launch could happen either on April 27 or April 28.

  • Updated: April 20, 2020 7:20 PM IST
Redmi-Note-6-Pro-MIUI-11-810x460

Xiaomi is said to launch MIUI 12 by the end of April. A tipster has suggested that the successor to the MIUI 11 will be introduced in China by next week. While Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the launch date, Xiaomishka claims that the launch could happen either on April 27 or April 28. It was just recently reported that MIUI 12 will come with TUV Rheinland certification, which is a first for a mobile OS.

As for the features, the biggest change coming with MIUI 12 is support for a new refresh rate menu. Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to add a Screen Time feature. It will give information on the screen time spent on every other app. Xiaomi users will also be able to set a screen time limit. Interestingly, this feature of MIUI 12 will also be able to show you how many times you have unlocked your device.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Of course, with the latest MIUI 12, Xiaomi’s key focus will be to minimize the clutter and deliver a streamlined experience to users. The brand might also unify the status bar and system font. The second MIUI 12 feature is an anti-flicker mode, which is said to minimize flicker in low-light scenarios. The Chinese beta version also showed a refresh rate feature in the anti-flicker mode interface.

As per leaks, the MIUI 12 could also have a Focus mode, which is similar to OnePlus’ Zen mode. The Focus mode basically mutes all incoming notifications and turns on silent mode for a particular time period. You will only be able to set this mode for a minimum of 20 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes (3 hours). Those MIUI users who want to use these won’t be able to use these at the moment. But, to access these features, one should have a Chinese beta version.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 7:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2020 7:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Gaming

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020
Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000
Best Mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games

Top Products

Best Mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हुई ऑस्कर में जलवे बिखेर चुकी फिल्म 'जोकर'

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरे और सिंगल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iPhone 12 के डिजाइन में हो सकता है बड़ा बदला, जानिए क्या है एप्पल का प्लान!

Huawei Nova 7 और Nova 7 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन के बेंचमार्क स्कोर सामने आए, जानें कैसा रहा परफॉर्मेंस

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages
MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health