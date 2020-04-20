MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

Xiaomi is said to launch MIUI 12 by the end of April. A tipster has suggested that the successor to the MIUI 11 will be introduced in China by next week. While Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the launch date, Xiaomishka claims that the launch could happen either on April 27 or April 28. It was just recently reported that MIUI 12 will come with TUV Rheinland certification, which is a first for a mobile OS.

As for the features, the biggest change coming with MIUI 12 is support for a new refresh rate menu. Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to add a Screen Time feature. It will give information on the screen time spent on every other app. Xiaomi users will also be able to set a screen time limit. Interestingly, this feature of MIUI 12 will also be able to show you how many times you have unlocked your device.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Of course, with the latest MIUI 12, Xiaomi’s key focus will be to minimize the clutter and deliver a streamlined experience to users. The brand might also unify the status bar and system font. The second MIUI 12 feature is an anti-flicker mode, which is said to minimize flicker in low-light scenarios. The Chinese beta version also showed a refresh rate feature in the anti-flicker mode interface.

As per leaks, the MIUI 12 could also have a Focus mode, which is similar to OnePlus’ Zen mode. The Focus mode basically mutes all incoming notifications and turns on silent mode for a particular time period. You will only be able to set this mode for a minimum of 20 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes (3 hours). Those MIUI users who want to use these won’t be able to use these at the moment. But, to access these features, one should have a Chinese beta version.