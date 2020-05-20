comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 global version launched with improved privacy | BGR India
MIUI 12 launched on global stage with improved privacy, Dark Mode, Muti-tasking and more

Most of the features are identical to what we have reported in the MIUI China launch sometime back. Let’s recap the new MIUI 12 features that Xiaomi users should expect.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched the latest version of its much anticipated in-house Android-based skin, MIUI. The new version, MIUI 12 comes with a number of new features and improvements to existing features. Overall, all these features are aimed at providing a “top-notch experience” to Xiaomi users. The highlight of the new version is the focus on user privacy with the help of “enhanced privacy features.” Beyond privacy features, the company also introduced a new UI design with “innovative system animations” and minimalist elements. Most of the features are identical to what we have reported in the MIUI China launch sometime back. Let’s recap the new MIUI 12 features that Xiaomi users should expect. Also Read - Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review: A must have for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global version launched; details

According to the official Mi Blog, the company established privacy protection as the core of MIUI 12 development. As part of the new version, users can quickly see what permissions an app is using in real-time. The new version also brought the “While using the app” and “Notify” options in the app permissions section. Beyond the strict control on location, MIUI 12 pushes it to the camera, contacts, call history, calendar, and storage permissions. To clarify, users can use the “While using the app” option for all these permissions, unlike stock Android. For some context, Android only provides such strict control to location access. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

The company also revealed that it can remove location information and metadata while sharing photos with users. Users will also see a permission-access indicator at the top left corner whenever an app is using any permission. Beyond privacy, the new feature brings a “revamped UI” experience along with system-wide refreshed animations. Xiaomi uses a new Mi Render Engine along with Mi Physics Engine and more to create a smooth experience. The refreshed visual experience saves time and makes user interaction more natural. As part of the effort, the company has launched “Super Wallpaper” to combine Always-on display with the Home screen and Lock screen. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Other features include improvements in multi-tasking with full-screen gestures and new floating windows to provide quick access to apps. Users will also see improvements in screencasting to prevent sensitive elements from appearing on the external display. These elements include incoming calls or floating notifications. We also get a new, enhanced Dark Mode, a new Ultra Battery Saver, a new App drawer from the POCO Launcher, and more. The company has also shared rollout details and eligible devices as part of the launch.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 8:23 AM IST

