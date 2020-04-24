comscore MIUI 12 new leak reveals new Notes app with to-do quick entry | BGR India
MIUI 12 new leak reveals new Notes app with to-do quick entry function

The new Notes app on MIUI 12 features a quick-entry mode for the home screen to-do lists that will make your organisations much more easier.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 4:32 PM IST
MIUI 12 logo

The next update to Xiaomi’s custom Android skin MIUI will be launched along with the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone. MIUI 12 will replace MIUI 11 on most Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Ahead of the awaited launch, Xiaomi has been teasing, and leaks have been coming in showing the look and feel of the new UI. The leaks also show a couple of new features added to MIUI 12. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27; tipped to bring new privacy protection

A new leak now reveals new features in MIUI 12. These are the MIUI sticky notes app and the to-do list. The to-do list was an addition Xiaomi brought with MIUI 11. An extension of the Notes app, the to-do list stays always on and quickly accessible right from the home screen. The feature now supports the creation of lists more efficiently than before. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

The to-do list features the ability to create check-box lists.  The feature was already there but required you to create individual elements for the checkboxes in order. In MIUI 12, the app now makes a new list addition simply by hitting the enter button. This setting is available to toggle. So, if you would rather stick with the older implementation of check-boxes, you can always revert to that. The toggle for the same can be found under Settings/ To-Do quick entry. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Apart from the custom titles on to-do lists, users can now create combinations of various lists on MIUI 12. This lets you create not just lists in a single dimension but also make nested lists within them. As per a report by IT Home, this can be used to create task grouping and project management classification. The feature can also be used for quickly sorting things like travel items.

MIUI 12: What we know so far

The reports also mention that these are not the only changes made to the notes app in MIUI 12. However, what knowing what else is new, we’ll just have to wait till MIUI 12 is launched, three days from now. Other features we already know about that are seen on the new update include a Dark Mode 2.0. Zhang Guoquan, director of Xiaomi’s mobile phone system software department also revealed on Weibo that MIUI 12 can be upgraded right after the launch on April 27.

  Published Date: April 24, 2020 4:32 PM IST

