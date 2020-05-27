comscore MIUI 12 partial screenshot feature: All you need to know | BGR India
MIUI 12 new partial screenshot feature can even recognize freely drawn shapes

The new MIUI 12 partial screenshot feature lets you take screenshots in free-form rectangles and hand-drawn shapes.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 1:25 PM IST
MIUI 12

MIUI 12 is the next major software update for a lot of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco branded devices. The update just started rolling out to devices including the Mi 9T, also known as Redmi K20. Now a new MIUI 12 feature has been revealed, and it will help those who take a lot of screenshots. The new feature is called a partial screenshot. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more

The partial screenshot feature helps you take a screenshot of only certain elements present on the screen. Most people who want to take such specific screenshots, resort to taking regular screenshots, and then cropping the image to remove areas they do not want to disclose. This may include the notification bar, other parts of a chat, or more. Also Read - Xiaomi announces Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

The new feature has just come to the latest MIUI 12 Chinese beta and allows capturing a section of the screen. The new feature will be enabled by giving users a box on-screen that they can drag to any shape they want. Moreover, users will also have the option of free tracing a shape in which the screenshot can be taken. The Chinese beta builds are slowly becoming more and more stable and we expect the feature to come soon to the official builds as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

In other news, Xiaomi has started the first MIUI 12 Global Beta update for its smartphone. Under the Mi Pilot program, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is the first smartphone to debut with the new MIUI version. It is followed by the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.

The new Mi Pilot program is a new alternative to the now-defunct global betas. Functioning as a pre-launch phase for a new Global and Stable version of MIUI 12. With this, Xiaomi expects its users to report any possible errors, bugs, and strange behavior on the new UI under the feedback application.

MIUI 12 launched on global stage with improved privacy, Dark Mode, Multi-tasking and more

MIUI 12 launched on global stage with improved privacy, Dark Mode, Multi-tasking and more

Among some of the new features that we will find in MIUI 12 are a new Dynamic Clock on the lock screen, a customizable Always-On screen, dynamic wallpapers, and some changes and optimizations in the operation of the device that should translate into an improvement in the performance after the system upgrade.

