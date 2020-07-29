It’s no surprise that MIUI 12 is the closest Xiaomi has come to ape Apple’s iOS operating system. This year, Xiaomi redesigned the MIUI interface to look a lot like iOS 14. Whether its the updated Settings menu or the new Control Centre, MIUI 12 looks like a clone of iOS in many ways. Xiaomi isn’t stopping there as a recent discovery by tipsters suggests that MIUI 12 may end up getting the Back Tap feature from iOS 14 soon. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865, improved cooling and 144Hz refresh rate

A recent report from XDA Developers suggests Xiaomi's intentions to bring the Back Tap feature to MIUI 12. The codes of the recent beta version of MIUI 12 hides the Back Tap feature. This is under testing and may take some time before being rolled out to the stable builds. However, given Xiaomi's pace for new feature releases, it should take a few months before the stable MIUI 12 build gets it.

XDA's senior member kacskrz played around with the code and got to activate it on his Redmi Note 7. While the feature is currently not working, it reveals what functions can one ex[ect from Back Tap. There will be two gestures available to users. The first one will be a double-tap and the second one will be a triple tap.

MIUI Back Tap features

Under both these gestures, users can choose a limited number of MIUI 12 system functions. One can assign the gesture for taking a screenshot, switching on torch, bring down control center and notification shade. Users can also use the tap gestures to open the MIUI camera. The latter option could come in handy for various users.

Surely, Xiaomi may assign more controls to these gestures in the future, which include shortcuts to third-party apps. More MIUI 12 features could find their way to the Back Tap. That said, this is a feature under testing and chances are that it may not make it to the final build.

Back Tap for other phones

The tap gestures at the back aren’t a novel idea. Google has been long rumoured to be working on this feature for its Pixel devices. Apple released this feature with iOS 14 for all its supported iPhones a couple of months ago.

What remains to be seen is how device manufacturers make the most out of this new idea. Xiaomi is currently the only one testing it for its MIUI based phones. We expect other custom Android manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and other, to follow soon.