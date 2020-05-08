Xiaomi’s upcoming MIUI 12 custom Android skin is catching the eyes of many fans who use Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. Screenshots from recently revealed closed betas showed that the new update brings a heap of new features along with a deep emphasis on detailed animations. MIUI 12 was officially launched along with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition in a Chinese event recently. However, the update’s global launch date is now revealed to be May 19. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

The brand recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic puzzle. Similar to what Google did to announce the dates for its I/O 2020 event, the clues revealed the MIUI 12 launch date to be May 19, 2020. “If you get the answer, remember this important day,” said the tweet. Also Read - MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

MIUI 12: What’s new?

In terms of features, the MIUI 12 brings a lot of new elements to the aesthetic appeal of the interface. This is a design-first change compared to the previous releases and one that is not limited to looks. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is looking at an interface that looks nice and works well at the same time. At the launch event, Xiaomi executives spoke about how they built the animations using self-researched technologies. Also Read - How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco phone right now

Mi fans can figure out the answer. How about you?

This is a very important message! If you get the answer, remember this important day. #MIUI #MIUI12 pic.twitter.com/3WVDJDTYCm — MIUI (@miuirom) May 7, 2020

Called Motion Design, the MIUI 12 is built using a new rendering engine that aims to display real-world light and shadow. It also offers real-time colors, real-time blur, and G2 continuous curves. Xiaomi says this design also allows for better integration of UI with its hardware. The curvature, in particular, should aid with devices that have curved edges. There is also a new dynamic form technology to enable a smooth transition between horizontal and vertical layout.

Which phones will get it first?

The update is said to be available for models including Redmi K30, Redmi K20, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Mito Custom Edition, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint version, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 Transparent Discovery Edition. Other leaks from China also suggest that the update will be available for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Mi 6X, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Mi 6, etc in the future. However, there is no word on the official release date just yet.