MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the list

Xiaomi is working hard on releasing the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 for some of the Mi, Redmi and Poco smartphones in the days to come. The rollout timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Xiaomi's foldable Mi MIX phone confirmed to come with liquid lens: What it means

To recollect, some smartphones like the Mi 10 and the Redmi Note 9 have already received the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 OS. The update is coming to many other devices sooner than expected. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch Mi MIX on March 29, could be its first foldable phone

To recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer first released the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 OS in December last year. The rollout was later paused due to a range of bugs reported on the MIUI version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leak reveals new Qualcomm chip, Boba Black colour variant

The smartphone maker later rolled out MIUI 12’s beta version to several devices including the Redmi K30, the Mi 9 series and the Poco F2 Pro. In January 2021, the beta update was rolled out to the Redmi K30 series, the Mi Note 10 Lite and the Mi A3. While a month later, the MIUI 12 beta was released for the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro followed by the Poco X3 NFC.

The idea behind releasing the beta update first was to fix all bugs before the final release. Looks like, Xiaomi is gearing up to release the latest MIUI update for a host of smartphones on March 29, which is when the brand will host a grand event in China. At the launch event, the company will launch new phones under Mi 11 series and also a new Mi MIX smartphones, which is said to be Xiaomi’s foldable phone.

List of phones to get MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco X3 NFC

Poco M2 Pro

Besides these listed smartphones, several other Xiaomi phones are also expected to get the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 later this year. The company is yet to release official details related to the rollout.