Xiaomi unveiled its Android 12 based MIUI 13 software update last month in China. It seems like the company is planning to release the update in India soon. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP, and the company itself teased a roll out of MIUI 13 on Twitter recently. The teaser reads, “The time has come” with a “13” MIUI logo. Notably, the teaser does not reveal any particular roll out date. Also Read - MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series

Turns out, Xiaomi India is launching a Redmi Note 11 series in India on January 26. It is expected that the company will unveil the MIUI 13 in India at the same event. The update will roll out for Poco, Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones this year. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

For the unversed, the MIUI 13 update focuses on enhancing privacy and security by rolling out new features. The update brings new fonts, wallpapers, and an optimised version for tablets. For better user privacy, Xiaomi has added a three-step verification process that will now include a facial recognition system along with the reading of the user ID and an “electronic fraud protection”.

As per the company, “electronic fraud protection” has a record of websites and devices that might infect your phone with malware. Xiaomi will also save a few numbers in the phonebook as nefarious so that the user is well-informed before taking the call.

MIUI 13 compatible smartphones

Here is the list of smartphones that will receive the MIUI 13 update: Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 JE

For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 series is expected to include Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The series has already debuted in China. Redmi Note 11 series expected specifications The Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 6.6-inch Full HD Plus displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup, a 50MP primary lens, and an 8MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, equipped with 33W fast charging. Features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth have been provided for connectivity.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones are equipped with a 6.67-inch display, 108MP quad rear camera setup, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack, and dual symmetrical JBL tuned stereo speakers.

In terms of battery, both variants have different mAh batteries. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. Whereas Note 11 Pro Plus has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.