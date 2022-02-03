MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

Xiaomi announced MIUI 13 with a range of new features such as Super Wallpapers, Mind Maps in Notes, enhanced Control Centre, Game Turbo, and more. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also revealed the devices that will get MIUI 13 upgrade and the rollout timeline. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

As per the company, MIUI 13 brings improved performance, refined design, multitasking features, faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. Also Read - Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint

The latest software version brings a range of new improvements like Optimized File Storage System, RAM Optimization, Processor Priority Optimization(PPO), Smart Balance, Super Wallpapers, and much more. Also Read - Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

MIUI 13: Check the list of eligible devices

The software update will roll out in a phased manner to eligible devices. In the first wave, MIUI 13 will be available for 10 Xiaomi and Redmi phones. No specific timeline has been revealed yet.

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10 Prime

The software update will be pushed to other devices gradually. The company hasn’t revealed the full list of phones or the timeline yet. However, the company hinted that MIUI 13 will be pushed to a range of devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco.

To upgrade to the latest software generation, you will simply need to head over to the settings menu > about > software update > check for software update > download and install. Ensure to back up all your data before installing the update and connect the device to a stable WiFi network.

Commenting on the announcement, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said “We take pride in making MIUI the most user-centric & user-friendly OS for a phone. Over the last few years, we have spent significant time addressing feedback from millions of fans worldwide towards improving the overall experience on MIUI. With MIUI 13, we are focusing on improved performance, refined design, multitasking and optimization features.”

“The latest update ensures that your smartphone never feels old by efficiently managing storage & RAM, automatically allocating CPU/GPU to apps in focus for the best performance and enhancing battery life. MIUI 13 has also been finely tuned on every level and is optimized to offer the most fluid and responsive interface till date,” he added.