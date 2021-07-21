MUI 13, Xiaomi’s upcoming custom ROM skin is expected to release soon. While Xiaomi’s next software skin was earlier spotted with Mi MIX 4, fresh leak now reveals the supposed MIUI 13 list of key features. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop from Xiaomi coming soon to India, could rival Realme Book laptop

MIUI 13 leaks: Revamped design, new animations, fresh icons, and more

Chinese leaker Bald Panda suggests the upcoming MIUI 13 will include tons of features the most significant being the aesthetics. As per the leakster, Xiaomi’s new software skin will have new animations, fonts, redesigned app icons, and a fresh batch of wallpapers too. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G budget phone launched in India: Check specs, price

MIUI 13 is also said to bring a new ‘gameplay in small window mode ‘or simply to say floating windows for gaming apps, and a new desktop icon as well. Moreover, the supposed image of MIUI 13 shows a redesigned Control Center which is organised in two columns. The interface that appears somewhat similar to iOS reveals volume and brightness control in vertical bars. In addition to this, a “layered rendering system” and “memory fusion technology” will likely be in upcoming Xiaomi custom OS offering. Previous reports have pointed the next-gen MIUI skin to have enhanced MIUI Always-on display, improved quick replies option with a wider acceptance on different apps, and include an array of customisations, and optimisations. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Acer Aspire 3, more

Notably, the new MIUI 13 will be rolled out to all the Xiaomi phones that were launched in the last two years. Leaked Android 12 MIUI 13 smartphones list suggest the new Mi custom skin to be pushed to Poco, Redmi, and Mi phones that include- Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 (Non-NFC), Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi K40, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, among other devices.

While MIUI 12.5 has officially been announced, it is yet to make its entry to some devices in India. The update is said to be made available in batches. As for the next-gen MIUI skin, reports speculate that MIUI 13 will release in August with Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and the Xiaomi CC 11 series expected to get the first taste.