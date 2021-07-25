Xiaomi is soon expected to introduce the next generation of MIUI Android skin: the MIUI 13, which has started showing up in the rumours. Earlier leaks revealed that the Xiaomi skin will come with the trending memory expansion capability seen in Oppo and Vivo phones. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

The most recent leak reveals certain details on the functionality and might mean good news for a number of Xiaomi phone users out there. Also Read - Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

MIUI 13’s virtual RAM feature highly expected

As per a Weibo user (via GizmoChina), Xiaomi is expected to introduce the memory expansion technology with the MIUI 13. As the name suggests, it will allow people to increase a Xiaomi phone’s RAM by taking some from the internal storage to further increase the device’s multitasking capabilities and gaming. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

And this won’t be limited to a few phones. The MIUI 13 update will introduce an additional 3GB of RAM to all Xiaomi phones. This will prove helpful for a number of phones by the company that still have RAM lower than 6GB.

It is revealed that the memory expansion tech will be a feature in the Settings that can be switched on or off as per a user’s wants. A screenshot of the same has been shared.

This comes after Xiaomi recently released an update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that allows users to add 2GB of RAM taken from the phone’s storage. Sadly, the phone is exclusive to China.

Xiaomi seems pretty interested in the tech and wants more of its phones to get it. However, we still don’t know when all of the company’s smartphones will get hold of it.

As for other MIUI 13 features, we are likely to see improvements in the UI design. There could be new animations, new app icons, new wallpaper options, a game floating window, an improved Control Centre, and a number of new privacy and security features.

It is expected to be released in August and the Mi Mix 4 series could be the first to get it. Since there’s no concrete information on this, stay tuned once we get some.