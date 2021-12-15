MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has not officially revealed the MIUI 13 launch date, but rumors that the company’s new Android skin could be expected by early 2022. Ahead of the official launch, leaks related to MIUI 13 upgrade to MIUI 12.5 have started coming out. According to a recent report, users can see new features in the new Xiaomi Android Skin. Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

The new logo of MIUI 13 has been leaked via Xiaomi’s Feedback app, and the design is similar to the geometric trend of version 12. The design is revealed via Xiaomiui, which is recorded on video. Several features have been added in the new MIUI, including Infinity Scroll, small widgets, and Sidebar. Also Read - Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations is underway

MIUI 13 features (expected)

The Infinity Scroll feature allows you to loop the home screen, which means when you get to the last one, the next swipe takes you back to the first one. The tech giant introduced the Video Toolbox feature in MIUI 12 and later named it to Smart Toolbox in MIUI 12.5 beta. With MIUI 13, the feature is now called Sidebar. Also Read - Poco F3 GT review: Good, but still not a true Poco F1 successor

Another feature introduced by Xiaomi is small widgets which were initially unveiled in MIUI 12.5 beta and will now make their way to the stable MIUI 13.

Along with making significant changes in the MIUI 13 user interface, new features will also be added, which will improve the user experience. The update to this interface will be first released for Xiaomi 12 users. However, the company has not yet given any information about the features of MIUI 13.

Earlier, according to the report of GSM Arena, the new MIUI will be available to smartphones, including Mi Mix 4, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10S, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro plus. Also, soon other devices will be given MIUI 13 update. But out of this, the update to all the smartphones will not be based on the Android 12 operating system.

Additionally, the company could also make some changes in the Control Center. It is worth noting that these MIUI features are yet to be officially confirmed.