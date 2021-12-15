comscore MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more
  • Home
  • News
  • MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of official launch: Check what's new
News

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of official launch: Check what's new

News

The new logo of MIUI 13 has been leaked via Xiaomi's Feedback app, and the design is similar to the geometric trend of version 12. The design is revealed via Xiaomiui, which is recorded on video.

miui 13

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has not officially revealed the MIUI 13 launch date, but rumors that the company’s new Android skin could be expected by early 2022. Ahead of the official launch, leaks related to MIUI 13 upgrade to MIUI 12.5 have started coming out. According to a recent report, users can see new features in the new Xiaomi Android Skin. Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

The new logo of MIUI 13 has been leaked via Xiaomi’s Feedback app, and the design is similar to the geometric trend of version 12. The design is revealed via Xiaomiui, which is recorded on video. Several features have been added in the new MIUI, including Infinity Scroll, small widgets, and Sidebar. Also Read - Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations is underway

MIUI 13 features (expected)

The Infinity Scroll feature allows you to loop the home screen, which means when you get to the last one, the next swipe takes you back to the first one. The tech giant introduced the Video Toolbox feature in MIUI 12 and later named it to Smart Toolbox in MIUI 12.5 beta. With MIUI 13, the feature is now called Sidebar. Also Read - Poco F3 GT review: Good, but still not a true Poco F1 successor

Another feature introduced by Xiaomi is small widgets which were initially unveiled in MIUI 12.5 beta and will now make their way to the stable MIUI 13.

Along with making significant changes in the MIUI 13 user interface, new features will also be added, which will improve the user experience. The update to this interface will be first released for Xiaomi 12 users. However, the company has not yet given any information about the features of MIUI 13.

Earlier, according to the report of GSM Arena, the new MIUI will be available to smartphones, including Mi Mix 4, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10S, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro plus. Also, soon other devices will be given MIUI 13 update. But out of this, the update to all the smartphones will not be based on the Android 12 operating system.

Additionally, the company could also make some changes in the Control Center. It is worth noting that these MIUI features are yet to be officially confirmed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption
Apps
Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption
MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

News

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

News

YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

Snap launches Story Studio for iPhone users

Apps

Snap launches Story Studio for iPhone users

Delhi Police is warning WhatsApp users of a new online scam

Apps

Delhi Police is warning WhatsApp users of a new online scam

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

Snap launches Story Studio for iPhone users

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

News

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more
These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

News

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more
Poco F3 GT review: Good, but still not a true Poco F1 successor

Reviews

Poco F3 GT review: Good, but still not a true Poco F1 successor
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced global availability, list of eligible phones and more details revealed

News

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced global availability, list of eligible phones and more details revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G फोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जनवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिला Safety korea सर्टिफिकेशन

Maruti Ignis को बना सकेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक कार, जानिए कितने रुपये आएगा खर्च

BSNL का एक गजब प्रीपेड प्लान, Airtel, Jio और Voda-Idea को भी देता है टक्कर

Google Chrome को तुरंत करें अपडेट नहीं तो हो जाएंगे हैकर के शिकार, सरकार ने यूजर्स को दी चेतावनी

iPhone 14 Pro में मिलेगा 48MP + 12MP + 12MP का कैमरा, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages
Apps
WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages
Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

Apps

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption
MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more

News

MIUI 13 new features leak ahead of the official launch: Sidebar, small widgets, more
YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

News

YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption
Snap launches Story Studio for iPhone users

Apps

Snap launches Story Studio for iPhone users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers