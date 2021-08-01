MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

Xiaomi is currently working on its MIUI 13 skin, which was expected to launch later this month. However, a new report suggests that the company is delaying the release of the skin, and that its Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 devices will run MIUI 12.5. MIUI 13 is expected to bring in new features like increased virtual memory expansion, and a redesigned control centre to name a few. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

According to a report by leakster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has delayed the release of MIUI 13 as it requires further optimizations before release. Xiaomi seems to be taking its sweet time with MIUI 13, which could be due to it not wanting to suffer from a buggy release that we know as MIUI 12. Also Read - RedmiBook 15 with 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor to launch on August 3: Everything you need to know

While Xiaomi is ironing out all the bugs with MIUI 13, it seems as if the Android 12 update beta testing is not having as many problems. Also Read - Mi Band X strapless smart band with 360-degree flexible display under works?

Xiaomi Android 12 beta

The list of Xiaomi and Redmi Android 12 beta update list posted by leakster @xiaomiui, does not have many changes from the previous iteration. However, the new list does show that the Poco F2 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom have all been moved to the devices in the internal beta of the Android 12 section.

List of devices that will receive Android 12 The list describes everything. Please read the notes in the bottom left corner! Internal Android 12 testing of POCO F2 Pro / Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom is started. (21.7.27) pic.twitter.com/FwOiP3q5ok — Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) July 30, 2021

This list is unofficial, so we recommend that you take it with a pinch of salt. However, @xiaomiui does claim that it comes from internal sources within the company.