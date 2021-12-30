MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi had a busy day announcing a bunch of new hardware and new software MIUI 13 at its big conference in China. The Chinese conglomerate revealing the new custom ROM cited the MIUI 13 will have improved privacy featured and enhanced security. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

The advanced custom ROM skin gets a new system font ‘MiSans’, support for rich widgets, and Mi Smart Hub that will enable users to find nearby devices and seamlessly share, access content with a simple gesture. While Xiaomi announced tons of improvements added to the new version of MIUI for phones, it didn’t specify the smartphones that will get the new software update at the event. However, the MIUI 13 update roadmap is now out, and a long list of phones are getting the new software. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 13 announced: Features, compatible phones and roadmap

MIUI 13 update roadmap: From Xiaomi Mi 11 series to Redmi Note 10 series

As spotted by GSMArena, Xiaomi will push out the new advanced software to the following smartphones. The first batch of devices will receive the stable update starting Q1 2022. Here’s the list-

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

As per report, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 series are said to receive the update as early as January 2022. It will also be pushed to several Redmi TVs as well.

In addition to MIUI 13 for devices, the company also introduced MIUI 13 Pad for tablets. The tablet version brings keyboard shortcut support, enhanced multitasking through gesture support, an improved taskbar, and the ability to sync clipboard data between MIUI 13 and MIUI 13 Pad devices. Details on which MI devices will get the new tablet OS version haven’t been announced yet.