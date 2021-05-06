MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

Xiaomi is busy at the moment distributing the MIUI 12.5 update for several phones across global markets but that hasn’t stopped it from working on MIUI 13. In fact, based on rumours from China, Xiaomi might be ready with MIUI 13 by the end of next month. The company might pick June 25 as the release date for MIUI 13 and we may already have an idea on how many devices we can expect to get the update. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch high-end Android tablets to take on Samsung, Huawei

Based on sources from China, the release date for MIUI 13 has been leaked. The new version of MIUI is expected to release on June 25 and there are limited devices in line to get the update this year. It is said that Xiaomi will only disburse MIUI 13 for phones launched in 2019 and later. This clarifies Xiaomi’s intention to provide up to only three years of software updates. Also Read - Xiaomi 67W fast charger to launch in India soon but Mi 11 Ultra buyers may not like it

MIUI 13 launching in June 2021

There’s no information on what MIUI 13 will bring to the table. Based on Xiaomi’s track record, you can expect to see a design overhaul for the interface and several new multitasking features. Since Xiaomi takes loads of inspiration from Apple’s iOS, you can expect to see some privacy-related upgrades. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with a 5G Snapdragon processor, hints latest leak

As is the norm, Xiaomi could be releasing MIUI 13 initially for its flagship Mi 11 series phones first, followed by last year’s Mi 10 series. MIUI 13 could eventually trickle down to the older phones over the course of the year.

However, phones like the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 are expected to miss out on the MIUI 13 update, given that these were released in 2018. Prior to this, Xiaomi used to support its phones for up to four years with MIUI updates.

That said, the MIUI 12.5 update with several enhancements is yet to release on any phone in India. Hence, if MIUI 13 launches this summer, it could take over a year to distribute them to more mass-market models.

Currently, Xiaomi is readying the Redmi Note 10S for the Indian market for launch next week. The Redmi Note 10S is expected to get a faster Helio G95 chip, an improved 64-megapixel main camera, and the new MIUI 12.5 operating system. The Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch with a higher price tag than the Redmi Note 10.