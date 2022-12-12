comscore MIUI 14: Full list of Xiaomi devices supporting the latest software skin
MIUI 14 is coming to these devices in January 2023: Check full list

Here's the full of devices from Xiaomi and Redmi supporting the MIUI 14 software skin. After Xiaomi 13, the premium Xiaomi 12S Ultra will receive the update.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's next software skin has been announced.
  • The MIUI 14 will be coming to a number of devices starting January 2023.
  • Xiaomi 13 series is the first to come with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.
MIUI 14 supported devices

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 14 on Sunday (December 11) alongside the Xiaomi 13 series. The new software skin by Xiaomi comes with several new features including changes in design, in-built apps, and upgrades to performance. It also brings a Family service feature. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launch rescheduled for December 11: Everything you need to know

MIUI 14 will be reaching select smartphones early next year. Let’s take a look at all the devices getting the MIUI 14 update starting January 2023. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

MIUI 14 update rollout schedule

It is worth noting that the following update schedule is for China. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the schedule for the global market, which is expected to happen next month. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 gets a price cut in India: New price, availability, specs

Smartphones

The following phones will get the update in January 2023.

  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi MIX Fold 2
  • Redmi K50
  • Redmi K50 Pro
  • Redmi K50 Extreme Edition
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Tablets

Select Xiaomi and Redmi tablets will get the MIUI 14 Pad update in April 2023.

  • Redmi Pad
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro
  • Mi Pad 5

Currently, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the only devices running on the MIUI 14 stable update. The update on these phones is based on Android 13 OS.

MIUI 14 features

MIUI 14 with Android 13 brings new features. The design has been slightly tweaked with larger icons and adjustable icon sizes. The home screen supports a new widget format, something similar to iOS. Widgets also have several customization options.

Furthermore, the performance is claimed to be improved. MIUI 14 is said to be lighter than MIUI 13 and the system fluency has been improved by 60 percent.

The Gallery now has the text extraction feature. It lets users extract text from images by simply pressing and holding on to the text. It comes with support for eight languages.

MIUI 14 for China has MIUI interconnection and Family service features. Users can manage all the Xiaomi ecosystem devices using the Xiaomi Magic center and the Family Service allows sharing of media and health data seamlessly.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 4:53 PM IST
