MIUI camera app may soon include features like custom watermarks, ultra-wide angle mode: Report

The upcoming features were revealed in a teardown of the MIUI camera app's APK.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 10 main

One of the better custom UI overlays for Android, Xiaomi’s MIUI comes with a lot of thoughtful features and enhancements. One of them is the camera app, which includes everything from portrait mode to filters. However, if a new report is to be believed, Xiaomi may have a lot more in store for the app.

Breaking down the APK of the camera app included in the latest China developer build of MIUI 10 and comparing it with the stable build, the folks at XDA Developers have some found numerous references that hint at new features Xiaomi may be working on for its camera app. The first of these features is ‘custom watermarks’, which will allow users to add a customized line of text (up to 15 letters) as a watermark on their photos. This line will sit below the primary ‘Shot on X’ (X being the smartphone’s name) watermark feature that many Xiaomi smartphones already have.

That’s not all. Xiaomi has been reportedly working on a smartphone with a primary camera having a 48-megapixel lens. And if the references found in APK teardown are any indication, that camera could come with an ‘ultra-wide angle’ mode as well. The 48-megapixel lens is expected to be complemented by a second lens, hinting at (at least) a dual-lens camera system at the back.

Then there’s something called ‘live shot’, which could be similar to Google’s motion photos and Apple’s live photos feature. However, the teardown doesn’t reveal much about this. Some other features referenced in the APK’s code include new portrait mode effects, color effects for videos, adjustable portrait mode blur, and even the ability to create short videos with background music (similar to TikTok app).

