Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12 | BGR India
News

MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12 gets new sky replacement filters and screenshot frames

News

Xiaomi has updated the MIUI Gallery app. The new features can only be found in the latest MIUI 12 China Beta.

  Published: August 11, 2020 6:55 PM IST
MIUI Gallery

Image credits: miuipolska.pl

Xiaomi has added new features to the MIUI Gallery app in MIUI 12. The latest version comes with OCR support, device screenshot frames and new sky replacement filters along with several bug fixes and speed improvements. The changes can be seen in the latest MIUI 12 China Beta. Xiaomi’s MIUI is one of the most heavily skinned versions of Android out there. So much so that most features on Xiaomi devices are often dictated not by the Android version but the build of MIUI. Also Read - Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

MIUI 12 was announced back in April 2020 and recently started rolling out to several Xiaomi and Poco devices. The entire list of devices can be found here. The latest build of MIUI includes a new Control Centre, an app drawer, floating windows and privacy indicators for the camera, location and microphone. It also comes with new health features such as automatic running and cycling tracking and a new sleep tracker capable of recording quality of sleep. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

New features in detail

Three key new features in the MIUI Gallery app are OCR support, new sky replacement filters and device screenshot frames. OCR (Optical Character Recognition) support brings with it photo to text functionality. Basically, you can use this function to extract text from images. The image is uploaded to Xiaomi’s servers for processing. This feature is currently only supported by Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphones running the latest MIUI 12 beta. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

Secondly, device screenshot frames allow you to surround a screenshot with a model or frame of your smartphone. Finally, Xiaomi has added several new sky replacement filters. Introduced in MIUI 11, these filters allow users to swap the sky elements of an image with different presets. This changes the appearance of the sky as well as the overall lighting of the image.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 6:55 PM IST

Best Sellers