Mivi Collar 2 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, features, specs

Audio accessory maker Mivi has launched a new pair of wireless earphones — the Mivi Collar 2 — in India. The pair is a successor to the Mivi Collar 1.0 and is a ‘Made in India’ product. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Battery, RAM, and Other Features

Mivi Collar 2 Price, Availability

The Mivi Collar 2 is priced at Rs. 1,399 and is a part of the affordable earphone category. As an introductory offer, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,199. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

The earphones are available to buy via Mivi.com, Flipkart, and even Amazon India. The Mivi Collar 2 comes in green, blue, black, red, and orange color options. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders in India suggests report

Mivi Collar 2 Features, Specs

The Mivi Collar 2 neckband gets Bluetooth 5.0 compatibi and comes with support for both Siri and Google Assistant. The pair has a focus on deep bass and support for Mivi’s ‘rich high definition signature sound.’

The wireless earphones get the Super Charging feature, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of playtime in 10 minutes and a full charge in 40 minutes.

Talking about the new launch, the Co-founder of Mivi, Midhula Devabhaktuni said, “Our first made in India product Roam2 which was launched last month was a runaway success and became the best selling Bluetooth speaker. Its success has inspired us to develop more products that are made in India. Collar2 Earphones is a product completely designed, developed, and manufactured in our Hyderabad unit. We are determined to continue the momentum and keep bringing the premium quality products at an affordable price point.”

Thee Collar 2 also comes with an interesting feature that lets users pair two devices with the earphones at the same time, in addition to the ability to control the devices simultaneously.

Additionally, the Mivi Collar 2 supports an inbuilt microphone and an in-line 3-button to play/pause music and take/reject calls.