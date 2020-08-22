Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,299

Mivi has launched a new Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 2,299. It comes with a rugged design and is IPX7 protection. The brand is selling the device in four colors, including Black, Blue, Red, and Grey. Interested buyers can get the speaker via the company’s website and leading e-commerce stores in the country. The new audio product from Mivi also ships with a 12-months warranty. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

Mivi Octave 2 Wireless Speaker: Specifications

The cylindrical-shaped speaker comes with a sling, which makes it easy to carry around. Mivi asserts that the textured exterior and premium fabric design makes it super stylish and durable. As the Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 certified, the device can stand against dirt and water splashes. The Mivi Octave 2 speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which offers seamless wireless connectivity.

The Octave Speaker 2, as per the company claims, is specially focused for Bass enthusiasts. It produces louder bass and crystal-clear sound that can go extremely loud. With this speaker, one can get up to 8 hours of battery life. It also features a True Wireless Stereo mode, which can connect two Octave 2 speakers to one device for the immersive sound experience. It even supports hands-free calling with an in-built microphone. Connectivity options include AUX input, SD Card, and Bluetooth.

The Mivi Octave 2 Bluetooth speaker has a deep and powerful 360° stereo sound. In its exterior design, the device comes with a play/pause button along with a power key. Also, on the other side of its body are the volume rocker adjustment buttons. It is worth noting that since the device is IP7X water and dust resistant, it has a removable attached lid on top of its charging port. The speaker also mounts an LED light to indicate its battery status.