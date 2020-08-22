comscore Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,299 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,299
News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,299

News

The Mivi Octave 2 speaker is priced at Rs 2,299. The company says this speaker comes with a rugged design and is IPX7 protection.

  • Published: August 22, 2020 8:22 PM IST
Mivi Octave speaker

Mivi has launched a new Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 2,299. It comes with a rugged design and is IPX7 protection. The brand is selling the device in four colors, including Black, Blue, Red, and Grey. Interested buyers can get the speaker via the company’s website and leading e-commerce stores in the country. The new audio product from Mivi also ships with a 12-months warranty. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

Mivi Octave 2 Wireless Speaker: Specifications

The cylindrical-shaped speaker comes with a sling, which makes it easy to carry around. Mivi asserts that the textured exterior and premium fabric design makes it super stylish and durable. As the Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 certified, the device can stand against dirt and water splashes. The Mivi Octave 2 speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which offers seamless wireless connectivity. Also Read - LG launches GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 21

The Octave Speaker 2, as per the company claims, is specially focused for Bass enthusiasts. It produces louder bass and crystal-clear sound that can go extremely loud. With this speaker, one can get up to 8 hours of battery life. It also features a True Wireless Stereo mode, which can connect two Octave 2 speakers to one device for the immersive sound experience. It even supports hands-free calling with an in-built microphone. Connectivity options include AUX input, SD Card, and Bluetooth. Also Read - Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

The Mivi Octave 2 Bluetooth speaker has a deep and powerful 360° stereo sound. In its exterior design, the device comes with a play/pause button along with a power key. Also, on the other side of its body are the volume rocker adjustment buttons. It is worth noting that since the device is IP7X water and dust resistant, it has a removable attached lid on top of its charging port. The speaker also mounts an LED light to indicate its battery status.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 22, 2020 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
News
Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store

Gaming

Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Fossil Gen 5 update brings sleep tracking, other features

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 update brings sleep tracking, other features

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

हिंदी समाचार

LG Q92 5G की लाइव तस्वीरें हुई लीक, अलग तरह के डिजाइन के साथ आएगा यह फोन

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी हुआ MIUI 12 अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा पंच होल डिस्प्ले

Mirzapur season 2 के दो टीजर आए सामने, दिखा त्रिपाठी का 'सिंहासन' और गुड्डू का 'स्वैग'

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
News
Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's
Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India
Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details

News

Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers