Mobiistar X1 Notch selfie smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar has launched its budget X1 Notch smartphone in India. The selfie-centric smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/16GB variant, and Rs 9,499 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. It is being made available for purchase via offline stores.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications, features

The X1 Notch is essentially a selfie-centric device, and it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera assisted by LED flash with AI scene detection. The company claims that the device can automatically optimize the lighting conditions, making images sharper and clearer in both bright and low light situations.

The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ notched display along with a 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It runs a now-dated Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It is backed by a 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is equipped with Face Unlock feature as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra Slow Motion (960fps) demo

The handset is available in three color variants, including Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. Additionally, the company has partnered with Reliance Jio, and is offering users Rs 2,200 cashback on purchase of the device. Customers can also get unlimited data, free voice calls, 100 SMS each day, and complimentary access to Jio apps when they recharge for Rs 198 or Rs 299. One can also get 60 days ad-free HD music on Gaana free of cost.