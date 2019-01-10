comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mobiistar X1 Notch selfie smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features
News

Mobiistar X1 Notch selfie smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Mobiistar's selfie-centric smartphone carries a price label of Rs 8,499 for the base variant.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Mobiistar X1 Notch

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar has launched its budget X1 Notch smartphone in India. The selfie-centric smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/16GB variant, and Rs 9,499 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. It is being made available for purchase via offline stores.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications, features

The X1 Notch is essentially a selfie-centric device, and it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera assisted by LED flash with AI scene detection. The company claims that the device can automatically optimize the lighting conditions, making images sharper and clearer in both bright and low light situations.

The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ notched display along with a 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It runs a now-dated Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It is backed by a 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is equipped with Face Unlock feature as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra Slow Motion (960fps) demo

The handset is available in three color variants, including Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. Additionally, the company has partnered with Reliance Jio, and is offering users Rs 2,200 cashback on purchase of the device. Customers can also get unlimited data, free voice calls, 100 SMS each day, and complimentary access to Jio apps when they recharge for Rs 198 or Rs 299. One can also get 60 days ad-free HD music on Gaana free of cost.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
thumb-img
News
LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

Oppo A7 with 64GB storage announced: Price and specifications

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India

News

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999

Deals

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro prices in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro prices in India slashed
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi Soundbar launched

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi Soundbar launched

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 675 रुपये के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में पाएं 5 GB डेली डाटा, एनुअल पेमेंट पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

आसुस Zenfone 5Z की कीमत में हुई 8,000 रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

OPPO A7 का नया 3 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mobiistar X1 Notch स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया 48 MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
News
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

News

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
Oppo A7 with 64GB storage announced: Price and specifications

News

Oppo A7 with 64GB storage announced: Price and specifications