Mobile data to grow by three times in India by 2025

The report noted that growth in the number of smartphone users is likely to be the reason of this growth. In addition, the increase in average usage per smartphone will contribute to this increase in mobile data traffic.

  Published: November 26, 2019 10:33 PM IST
Mobile Data 4G

Total mobile data traffic could triple in India to reach 22 exabytes (EB) per month by 2025. The report noted that growth in the number of smartphone users is likely to be the reason of this growth. In addition, the increase in average usage per smartphone will contribute to this increase in mobile data traffic. For context, one EB is equivalent to one billion gigabytes (GB). The average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone has seen an extraordinary increase in recent years in India. In fact, Indian users use the most amount of mobile data per smartphone in the world.

Mobile data growth and other factors

Nitin Bansal, the Ericsson‘s Head of Network Solutions for the market area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India issued a statement. Bansal stated, “Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones, and people’s changing video viewing habits have continued to drive monthly usage.” The Ericsson Mobility Report went on to share more information regarding data use in India. The report predicts that 4G LTE is likely to contribute to about 80 percent of mobile subscriptions by 2025. This is likely because of the continued transformation of the Indian telecom sector with a continued push towards “more advanced technologies.”

LTE subscriptions are likely to increase by 150 million during 2019 and pass GSM/EDGE as the dominant technology. Bansal added, “Modernizing existing networks, improving network performance and increasing user experience continues to be at the core.” Mobile broadband technologies will account for 57 percent of mobile subscriptions at the end of the year. Beyond this, the share of smartphone subscriptions is expected to increase from 48 percent to 54 percent.  India is likely to cross the 500 million smartphone users mark by 2025.

5G subscriptions are expected to become available in India from 2022. In fact, 5G will represent 11 percent of subscriptions by the end of 2025. Globally, 5G will cover up to 65 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2025. Leading communications service providers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America switched on their 5G networks in 2019. Countries such as South Korea and China have already rolled out the 5G networks along with a healthy amount of subscribers. The report also noted that 5G smartphone will enter “the volume market” in 2020 increasing the 5G adoption. A number of smartphone makers will launch 5G smartphones in India next year.

With inputs from IANS.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 10:33 PM IST

