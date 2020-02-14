Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

The government of India has just suspended 2G mobile internet services in Kashmir. As per a recent report, this decision comes just after the government decided to resume internet services. This block is put to stop the spread of rumors around the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. As per the information, some posts on social media claimed that the health condition of Geelani had deteriorated. However, the Geelani family claimed that the heath was in stable condition. In addition to the mobile internet block, authorities also increased security at critical and “vulnerable places across Kashmir”.

Mobile internet services block in Kashmir details

The block comes after a precaution block around the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat. Bhat is the founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). This block came days after the authorities issued another block around the death anniversary of Mohammad Afzal Guru. Afzal Guru the prime convict for the 2001 Parliament attack. The authorities restored the services later in the day. Moving back to the latest block, Geelani has been sick for some time. According to PTI, this is the third block on mobile internet services in Kashmir in the last five days. These blocks came weeks after authorities resumed the 2G mobile internet in the valley.

As reported previously, the government suspended internet services in Jammu and Kashmir region on August 5. The authorities also lifted the ban on 2G internet services in a limited manner on January 25, 2020. Broadband services are still blocked in the area since August.

Taking a look back, authorities lifted the ban on SMS services on January 1 midnight. Looking back at the ban, the government initially lifted the absolute ban by lifting lockdown on postpaid mobile services on October 14. As per The Scroll, the Ladakh administration lifted the ban on 4G internet in Kargil on December 27.