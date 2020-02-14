comscore Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir; Here is what we know
News

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir; Here is what we know

News

This is the third block on mobile internet services in Kashmir in the last five days. These blocks came weeks after authorities resumed the 2G mobile internet in the valley.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 2:34 PM IST
Mobile Internet ban

The government of India has just suspended 2G mobile internet services in Kashmir. As per a recent report, this decision comes just after the government decided to resume internet services. This block is put to stop the spread of rumors around the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. As per the information, some posts on social media claimed that the health condition of Geelani had deteriorated. However, the Geelani family claimed that the heath was in stable condition. In addition to the mobile internet block, authorities also increased security at critical and “vulnerable places across Kashmir”.

Related Stories


Mobile internet services block in Kashmir details

The block comes after a precaution block around the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat. Bhat is the founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). This block came days after the authorities issued another block around the death anniversary of Mohammad Afzal Guru. Afzal Guru the prime convict for the 2001 Parliament attack. The authorities restored the services later in the day. Moving back to the latest block, Geelani has been sick for some time. According to PTI, this is the third block on mobile internet services in Kashmir in the last five days. These blocks came weeks after authorities resumed the 2G mobile internet in the valley.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

As reported previously, the government suspended internet services in Jammu and Kashmir region on August 5. The authorities also lifted the ban on 2G internet services in a limited manner on January 25, 2020. Broadband services are still blocked in the area since August.

Taking a look back, authorities lifted the ban on SMS services on January 1 midnight. Looking back at the ban, the government initially lifted the absolute ban by lifting lockdown on postpaid mobile services on October 14. As per The Scroll, the Ladakh administration lifted the ban on 4G internet in Kargil on December 27.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
News
Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

News

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

WhatsApp tip: How to find who you message the most

How To

WhatsApp tip: How to find who you message the most

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

News

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir
Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Telecom

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans
BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

News

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced
Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India

News

Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India
BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data

Telecom

BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को भारत में 2 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड के मामले में रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) नंबर वन, अपलोड स्पीड में वोडाफोन (Vodafone) ने मारी बाजी

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
News
Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

News

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir
Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched
Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech