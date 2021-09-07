Internet shutdown: On account of farmer’s protest, the Haryana government has ordered to suspend mobile internet services in some parts of the state. Areas where internet services will be shut are Karnal district and adjoining Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat. Also Read - Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

The Haryana government has said that internet services will be suspended from Monday midnight till Tuesday 23:59 pm. Stating the reason behind the suspension, officials said that mobile internet services are used to spread misinformation and rumours via social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, among others. The idea is to combat the spread of misinformation related to farmer's protest.

Amid the internet suspension, hundreds and thousands of Twitter users have taken to microblogging platform to voice their opinion on the matter.

The order stated that “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Karnal district” mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services will be suspended. The order also clarified that voice calling will be functional during the suspension.

“Whereas, it has been brought to my notice vide…dated September 6 by ADGP (CID), Haryana…and District Magistrate, Karnal, that there is chance of intensification of protest which may adversely affect the public safety and law and order situation in Karnal district in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 7,” the order stated.

The order further stated, “there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities and safety, damage to public assets and amenities and law and order in district Karnal on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services.”

As per the order, all telecom service providers of Haryana including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-idea are directed to ensure compliance of the order.