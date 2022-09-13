Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

An eight-month-old infant in Faridpur town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district died after the battery of a mobile phone on charging mode exploded, police said. The phone, purchased nearly six months ago, already had a swollen battery plugged into a switch connected to a solar panel above a cot on which the infant was lying. After the explosion, the mobile phone fell on the cot, causing a massive fire around the baby.

The baby had suffered serious burn injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. Police said no complaint had been lodged so far but it was a case of negligence by the parents. The family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and charging mobile phones, making it perhaps the first reported case of a mobile phone blast from solar electricity.

The second incident in a week

The case of a phone battery causing a fire in Faridpur comes days after a woman succumbed to her injuries in the National Capital Region (NCR) caused by a mobile phone blast. According to a YouTuber, a woman allegedly suffered severe injuries after a Redmi phone kept on a pillow on which she was lying burst into flames. In this case, the phone was not put on charging. The company has not acknowledged the incident so far.

How to prevent the battery from blasts

Phone battery explosions have become commonplace but there is not a single factor that causes them. Sometimes it is a swollen battery, while sometimes it is the fluctuation in the current. It could also be an external factor, such as a faulty or counterfeit charger. As a mobile phone user, irrespective of whether you have a smartphone or a regular feature phone, you need to ensure a few things to prevent fire incidents.

First, do not put your phone on charging near you. That also means you should not be on a call while your phone is charging. If you are charging your phone overnight, make sure you have turned on battery charging optimisation for your phone. Both Android phones and iPhones come with the functionality that pauses charging after the battery level reaches a certain percentage and then resumes before you wake up. This is the safest way to charge your phone.

Second, never charge your phone if it feels warm to you. This is a common experience during the summer season when your phone operates on a borderline high temperature. Charging makes the temperature rise, making the phone prone to blasts. Keep your phone in a cool place and charge it only if you have checked the phone is not toasty.

Third, always use the charger of your phone’s brand. Every phone has its own set of charging standards, which is why it is essential to use the charger that comes bundled with it. Although most companies have begun removing chargers from the box of some phones, they sell compatible chargers separately. Do not use counterfeit chargers to charge your phone. Along the same lines, you should also ensure that the power sockets you use for charging are serviced.