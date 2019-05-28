comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla
News

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

News

While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with an average download speed of 10.71 Mbps.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 3:16 PM IST
ookla-speed-test

India witnessed a dip in mobile speeds in April 2019 with its rank remaining at 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally and has decreased in ranking to 121 in mobile speeds, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, said on Monday in updates to its Speedtest Global Index for April 2019.

While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with an average download speed of 10.71 Mbps, as per the report. According to Ookla’s announcement at the beginning of 2018, India clocked 67th rank globally for fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds. In absolute terms, India’s performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from that of last year.

The April Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at pole position globally for mobile internet with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with an average download speed of 197.50 Mbps.

Ookla Co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said in a statement: “Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from the quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions they are placed.”

“India has unique challenges due to both the country’s large geographic size and population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slow down. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market,” he added.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data monthly from around the world. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. The company has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 3:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
News
Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

News

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

Most Popular

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

News

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla
Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' broadband service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' broadband service
Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

News

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में iPhone की कीमत दुनिया में चौथे स्थान पर : रिपोर्ट

Vivo Y15 AI triple cameras और 5,000mAh battery के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi कल भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना 26L Travel Business बैकपैक

TikTok एप बनाने वाली कंपनी ByteDance जल्द लॉन्च करेगी स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno और Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
News
Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China
Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above
Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

News

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla
BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

News

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan