comscore Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC true wireless headphones for $89
News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC true wireless headphones for $89

News

With the TicPod ANC, Mobvoi will challenge Apple AirPods Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3, Sony WF-1000XM3 and others

  • Published: June 6, 2020 8:03 PM IST
TicPods-ANC

Mobvoi, known for its products in the wearable device market, has now announced its new true wireless headphones, TicPods ANC. Earlier this year, the company launched the TicPods 2, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that focused on a smaller form factor. They were alright, but nothing especially impressive. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Now the company is back with another set of truly wireless earbuds, this time featuring active noise cancellation. TicPods ANC uses the same active noise reduction technology as other products such as Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, and others. The ANC tech helps isolate the music and blocks out the background noise around you. Also Read - OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

Mobvoi also advertises three different ANC modes. A quiet mode, a sound pass-through mode that can then pass through ambient noise, and ANC Off. You can switch between the modes directly via the TicPods ANC. The TicPods ANC has a very similar design to Apple’s standard AirPods. Also Read - TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India

TicPods ANC Specifications

In terms of specifications, the TicPods ANC headphone comes equipped with 13mm emitters and Bluetooth 5.0 connection. It also has an IP5X certification for dust and water resistance up to a specific limit. Like previous TicPods headphones, it also features touch-sensitive controls for volume, skipping songs, and accessing Google Assistant.

TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India

Also Read

TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India

The headphones feature a battery capacity of 50mAh, which should be enough for 4.5 hours of playback time with ambient noise cancellation turned on. If this feature is turned off, they should offer 5 hours of playback. The charging case has a battery capacity of 400mAh, which should be enough to charge the headphones for two full cycles.

Moreover, the case provides 21 hours of battery life and charges over USB-C port, although it lacks Qi wireless charging. Mobvoi is currently selling the TicPods ANC through its official website for $89. But, as part of the official launch promotion, interested buyers can get it with a 10% discount for $80.99 until June 10.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
Telecom
Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Xiaomi Youpin launches Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch with 30-day battery life

Wearables

Xiaomi Youpin launches Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch with 30-day battery life

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10

Smart TVs

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
More than 4 million wearables shipped in India in Q1

Wearables

More than 4 million wearables shipped in India in Q1
Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

News

Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds
Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

News

Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time
Redmi Earbuds S Review

Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

MTNL ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान डेली 1GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8
Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

News

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how
Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5