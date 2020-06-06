Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Mobvoi, known for its products in the wearable device market, has now announced its new true wireless headphones, TicPods ANC. Earlier this year, the company launched the TicPods 2, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that focused on a smaller form factor. They were alright, but nothing especially impressive. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Now the company is back with another set of truly wireless earbuds, this time featuring active noise cancellation. TicPods ANC uses the same active noise reduction technology as other products such as Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, and others. The ANC tech helps isolate the music and blocks out the background noise around you. Also Read - OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

Mobvoi also advertises three different ANC modes. A quiet mode, a sound pass-through mode that can then pass through ambient noise, and ANC Off. You can switch between the modes directly via the TicPods ANC. The TicPods ANC has a very similar design to Apple’s standard AirPods. Also Read - TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India

TicPods ANC Specifications

In terms of specifications, the TicPods ANC headphone comes equipped with 13mm emitters and Bluetooth 5.0 connection. It also has an IP5X certification for dust and water resistance up to a specific limit. Like previous TicPods headphones, it also features touch-sensitive controls for volume, skipping songs, and accessing Google Assistant.

The headphones feature a battery capacity of 50mAh, which should be enough for 4.5 hours of playback time with ambient noise cancellation turned on. If this feature is turned off, they should offer 5 hours of playback. The charging case has a battery capacity of 400mAh, which should be enough to charge the headphones for two full cycles.

Moreover, the case provides 21 hours of battery life and charges over USB-C port, although it lacks Qi wireless charging. Mobvoi is currently selling the TicPods ANC through its official website for $89. But, as part of the official launch promotion, interested buyers can get it with a 10% discount for $80.99 until June 10.