Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones feature 20-hour battery and cost a whopping $600

The new smart headphones by Montblanc feature Google Assistant support but miss out on Siri support for voice assistance.

  • Updated: March 12, 2020 5:23 PM IST
Montblanc Headphones

Luxury brand Montblanc recently launched a new product that brought the brand into the audio segment. The Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones promise luxury with premium sound. The headphones are also compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, a proximity sensor and Qualcomm’s aptX technology.

Apart from this, the Montblanc MB 01 headphones feature inbuilt Google Assistant support and this lets you use them hands-free. The company is reportedly targeting male travelers with luxury business lifestyles. The brand revealed that it wanted to create a set of premium noise-canceling headphones for users.

The Montblanc headphones offer both active and passive noise cancellation. The edge of the headphones features a few physical buttons on the edge of the cans to control music and toggle the noise cancellation. The buttons can also control the pass-through modes.

The headphones, however, do not support Siri yet. The only voice assistant supported for now is Google Assistant. The headphones fold towards the inside. There is a compact carrying case for easier transport.

While the company is not known for its audio presence, the Montblanc headphones are priced at $600 (about Rs 44,548). The headphones, however, are reportedly not the only audio product the brand worked on. Montblanc also consulted sound expert Alex Rossan along with an “experienced team of award-winning engineers and designers”.

Meant for users on the move, battery life and comfort are key elements for the Montblanc MB 01 headphones. According to the report by Engadget, the headphones will come with 20-hour battery life. This should make the headphones last through most international flights you’ll take.

Montblanc Summit 2 to be the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatch

Montblanc Summit 2 to be the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatch

Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch

Apart from the headphones, Montblanc also launched the Summit 2+ smartwatch, another addition to its wearable segment. The $1,170 (about Rs 96,901) smartwatch features the Snapdragon 3100 and comes with the battery saving mode that the processor offers. The watch now has a 43.5mm case compared to the older 42mm size.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 5:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 5:23 PM IST

