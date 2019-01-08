comscore
  Mophie Juice Pack Access is a wireless battery case for latest iPhones; keeps the lightning port free
Mophie Juice Pack Access is a wireless battery case for latest iPhones; keeps the lightning port free

In comparison to other alternatives that rely on including a separate port while using the built-in port to charge the device.

  Published: January 8, 2019 6:52 PM IST
Mophie Juice Pack Access

Image Credit: Mophie

Mophie, an accessory maker has just launched its new battery cases for the latest generation of iPhone devices. The highlight of this new battery case is that it frees your lightning port while charging the phone with the help of wireless charging technology. This is important considering that not all iPhone users may have a pair of wireless earphones and headphones to listen to music. This means that users with the latest iPhone devices and wired earphones or headphones will no longer need to choose between charging their device or listening to music.

The charging cases are based on Qi wireless charging protocol and iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR can buy the cases on their website. Taking a look at the charging cases, the company claims to offer “high-impact protection” for devices along with two ways to recharge the case. The first way here is with the help of a wireless charging pad and the second is with the help of a USB Type-C port.

The company also claimed that the charging cases come with a “Priority+ Charge” technology. It means that if you have placed your device along with the charging case on a wireless charger then the case will first charge the iPhone and then proceed to charge the Juice Pack. Taking a closer look at the charging case, the company has priced it at $119.95 which amounts to about Rs 8,000 at this time.

Taking into account, the other alternatives in the market that rely on including a separate port while using the built-in port to charge the device, this is a much cleaner solution. It also ensures that the charging case itself is not bulky while allowing some future proofing with the help of Type-C and wireless charging. Last but not least, the charging packs will come with a capacity of 2,200mAh and will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2019.

  Published Date: January 8, 2019 6:52 PM IST

