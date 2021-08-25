More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

Realme already offers a fitness band to consumers in India dubbed the Realme Band, which launched in India last year. The company has now confirmed to BGR.in that it will bring new smart fitness bands in India by later this year. Also Read - Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

In conversation with BGR.in, Madhav Sheth – Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India & Europe said that Realme will launch new fitness bands this year. Also Read - Realme 8 is the latest one to get extended RAM, 8 Pro to get it soon

Sheth said, “you will see new Realme Bands this year.” “We were the No.2 smart band brand in 2020 hence will continue the hype and cater to the asks in our community,” Sheth further added. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G gets new variant in India, Fan Festival 2021 announced too

It is likely that with the upcoming Realme fitness bands, the tech giant will aim to take on the likes of the soon-to-launch Mi Band 6 at the company’s smarter living 2022 event scheduled for August 26. Sheth, however, said that the company brings products “not because of other brands but the demand of our consumers.”

More Realme GT smartphones coming this year

In addition to new fitness bands, Sheth also revealed that newer phones will launch under Realme GT series this year. “Some new models are working in progress,” Sheth said when asked if India will see more GT series phones this year.

The Chinese smartphone company launched two new smartphones under the GT series in India last week including the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition, which is the more affordable one. Sheth didn’t confirm if the upcoming GT smartphones will fall in the affordable segment or target the flagship market.

For the unware, the latest Realme GT series has replaced the popular X series in India. Sheth said that the Realme GT series “carries forward the legacy of the X series with a comprehensive flagship experience”.

“GT is the new X, by continuing to bring advanced 5G chipsets, master design and cutting- edge technology, for Indian users and further extended to global users with Realme’s entrance and growth in many other markets,” Sheth further explained.