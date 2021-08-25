comscore More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year
  • Home
  • News
  • More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year
News

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

News

In conversation with BGR.in, Madhav Sheth - Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India & Europe said that Realme will launch new fitness bands this year. Sheth also confirmed the coming of new GT series smartphones in 2021.

Realme GT Master Edition (7)

Realme already offers a fitness band to consumers in India dubbed the Realme Band, which launched in India last year. The company has now confirmed to BGR.in that it will bring new smart fitness bands in India by later this year. Also Read - Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

In conversation with BGR.in, Madhav Sheth – Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India & Europe said that Realme will launch new fitness bands this year. Also Read - Realme 8 is the latest one to get extended RAM, 8 Pro to get it soon

Sheth said, “you will see new Realme Bands this year.” “We were the No.2 smart band brand in 2020 hence will continue the hype and cater to the asks in our community,” Sheth further added. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G gets new variant in India, Fan Festival 2021 announced too

It is likely that with the upcoming Realme fitness bands, the tech giant will aim to take on the likes of the soon-to-launch Mi Band 6 at the company’s smarter living 2022 event scheduled for August 26. Sheth, however, said that the company brings products “not because of other brands but the demand of our consumers.”

Realme GT 5G specifications

More Realme GT smartphones coming this year

In addition to new fitness bands, Sheth also revealed that newer phones will launch under Realme GT series this year. “Some new models are working in progress,” Sheth said when asked if India will see more GT series phones this year.

The Chinese smartphone company launched two new smartphones under the GT series in India last week including the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition, which is the more affordable one. Sheth didn’t confirm if the upcoming GT smartphones will fall in the affordable segment or target the flagship market.

For the unware, the latest Realme GT series has replaced the popular X series in India. Sheth said that the Realme GT series “carries forward the legacy of the X series with a comprehensive flagship experience”.

“GT is the new X, by continuing to bring advanced 5G chipsets, master design and cutting- edge technology, for Indian users and further extended to global users with Realme’s entrance and growth in many other markets,” Sheth further explained.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2021 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

5 best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more
Photo Gallery
5 best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more
5 best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more

Photo Gallery

5 best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more

Fancy-looking phones under Rs 40,000 that are good to gaze upon

Photo Gallery

Fancy-looking phones under Rs 40,000 that are good to gaze upon

Fancy-looking phones under Rs 40,000 that are good to gaze upon

Photo Gallery

Fancy-looking phones under Rs 40,000 that are good to gaze upon

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

News

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

Features

Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag

This 15,600mAh battery Android smartphone has been launched at around Rs 22,000

Redmi Note 10 Lite is in the works, tipped to launch in India very soon

SanDisk launches two new wireless chargers in India, starting at Rs 1,999: Check details here

Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

We Talk: Narayan Karthikeyan jams with the Xbox team for the Space Jam game

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

News

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year
Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

Deals

Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more
Realme 8 is the latest one to get extended RAM, 8 Pro to get it soon

Mobiles

Realme 8 is the latest one to get extended RAM, 8 Pro to get it soon
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में जुड़ सकता है Signal और Instagram की तरह Message Reaction फीचर

WhatsApp Web पर कैसे करें लॉग आउट?, फोन में भी मिलता है इसके लिए ऑप्शन

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes 25 August: यूज करें ये कोड्स मिलेगा M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Free Fire में अपना लेवल-अप करने के लिए अपनाएं ये 5 धांसू ट्रिक्स, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!
Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year
News
More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year
Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag
This 15,600mAh battery Android smartphone has been launched at around Rs 22,000

News

This 15,600mAh battery Android smartphone has been launched at around Rs 22,000
Redmi Note 10 Lite is in the works, tipped to launch in India very soon

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 Lite is in the works, tipped to launch in India very soon
SanDisk launches two new wireless chargers in India, starting at Rs 1,999: Check details here

News

SanDisk launches two new wireless chargers in India, starting at Rs 1,999: Check details here

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers