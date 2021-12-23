comscore More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised
More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

The NCA said the 22.5 crore+ passwords it recovered will be donated to the database of ‘Have I Been Pwned’ (HIBP). ‘Have I Been Pwned’ is a free online service that allows anyone to check if their password or email ID has been leaked or not?

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) in the UK said that they have recovered crores of stolen passwords and email IDs. Law enforcement agencies said that these stolen passwords have been recovered from a hacked cloud storage facility. Also Read - Apple launches open-source password manager project

The NCA added that the 22.5 crore+ passwords it recovered will be donated to the database of ‘Have I Been Pwned’ (HIBP). ‘Have I Been Pwned’ is a free online service that allows anyone to check if their password or email ID has been leaked or not? Also Read - 44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

The officials said in an official state that “the NCCU’s Mitigation@Scale team was able to identify a huge amount of potentially compromised credentials (emails and associated passwords) in a compromised cloud storage facility.” Also Read - Millions of users using '123456' as password: Security study

With the police sharing these stolen passwords with the ‘Have I Been Pwned’ website, you will be able to check whether your password has been leaked or not.

Check if your password/email ID/phone number has leaked

If your password has been leaked, then you must change it immediately and set a stronger password. A strong password should be a mix of special characters, numbers, alphabets, and more. It should also be of more than eight characters.

Step 1: To check if your password has been compromised or not, head to the ‘Have I Been Pwned’ website or click on https://haveibeenpwned.com/

Step 2: Go to the Passwords tab

Step 3: Enter the password to check if it has been compromised.

The website also allows you to check if your email ID is compromised. You can simply enter the ID and click on the ‘pwned?’ button on the same website. If your ID is leaked, you will receive a warning.

Similarly, you can also check if your phone number has been leaked. Just enter the 10-digit mobile number and click on the pwned option.

  Published Date: December 23, 2021 5:45 PM IST

