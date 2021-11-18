comscore This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately
  • Home
  • News
  • This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately
News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

A new report coming from NordPass reveals the most commonly used passwords and how much time it will take to crack them. No, it is not what you think. 12345 is not the most popular password.  

most common password

Most people are often lazy at setting a strong password for their social, phone, or even bank account. They often either use their name, date of birth, parents/husband birthday, or words/ events close to them as their password and wonder no one will be able to crack it. They are mistaken. Also Read - Domino’s India data leak: Credit card details of 10 lakh users worth for Rs 4 crore put on sale

A new report coming from NordPass reveals the most commonly used passwords and how much time it will take to crack them. No, it is not what you think. 12345 is not the most popular password.   Also Read - World Password Day: How to set a strong password and keep your privacy intact

As per the report, “password” is the most commonly used password in India right now. Some of the other commonly used passwords include — 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, iloveyou, and xxx. Funny, right? Totally. Also Read - WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns; update the app right away

The report suggests most of these passwords can be cracked in under one minute. While “india123” password might take 17 minutes to be cracked. 

These passwords are also very commonly used

The report also reveals that the majority of people use their name as a password. In addition, the band ‘Onedirection’ is also among the most popular and commonly used passwords in many countries. It also indicates that people commonly use the football club ‘Liverpool’, ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Porsche’ as their passwords. Surprisingly, these passwords can also be easily cracked.

A large group of people also use swear words as their password of choice globally. While men use swear words the most, password like ‘iloveyou’ is mostly used by women in the US.

It further reveals that passwords like 123456, 123456789, 111111, 12345, qwerty, password, dragon, money, asdfghjkl, asdfgh, and 147258369 are commonly used and take less than one second to crack.

Set strong password

It is important to use strong passwords in order to prevent your account and personal information from evil hackers and scammers out there. To set strong passwords, you must create a password of at least 12 characters and it should be a combination of special characters, uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 5:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Photo Gallery

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

Photo Gallery

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Related Topics

Related Stories

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately
Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool

News

Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool
Domino s India data leak: Credit card details of 10 lakh users worth for Rs 4 crore put on sale on dark web

News

Domino s India data leak: Credit card details of 10 lakh users worth for Rs 4 crore put on sale on dark web
How to make sure your passwords are stronger

News

How to make sure your passwords are stronger
World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Features

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
Mobiles
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

News

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers