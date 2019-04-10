comscore
Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones

A report revealed that 51 percent of Google Pixel 3 customers switched from their Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 11:08 AM IST

These days the smartphone competition has become more intense, especially in the budget segment, where OEMs aim to churn out great price-to-performance ratio phones. Now, a fresh Counterpoint report has revealed that most of the Samsung users have switched to the OnePlus 6T and Google Pixel 3 smartphones in Q4 of 2018 in the US. “Over one-third of consumers who bought the Google Pixel 3 and the OnePlus 6T, during Q4 2018, were previous Samsung owners,” the report stated.

The report also revealed that “less than one in five people who bought either device was a previous Apple user.” Furthermore, the shared image by the same source showed that 51 percent of Pixel 3 customers switched from their Galaxy smartphone. Out of that, about 31 percent of users were using the three-year-old Samsung Galaxy S7 phone. Furthermore, 37 percent of OnePlus 6T owners came from a Samsung phone. Out of which, many of them upgraded from their older Samsung J2 Prime and Galaxy S7 phones.

Photo credit: Counterpoint research

“In Q4 2018, Google Pixel accounted for 7.3 percent of Verizon’s total sales while the OnePlus 6T made up 2.4 percent of T-Mobile’s total sales. Each device signaled an appetite for more diversity in premium device product line-ups from consumers,” the report stated. However, it seems that this year due to the discounts on Samsung and Apple smartphones, OnePlus 6T sales have been down Q1 2019 in spite of the strong Q4 2018 start.”

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Besides, Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said, “Over half of all new Pixel 3 owners came from Samsung. A total of 31 percent of Pixel 3 sales came from previous Samsung Galaxy S7 owners. The Pixel was built to lead Android innovation and be a device to sway the iOS base over to Android. Over 80 percent of volumes are coming from its Android partners. This is probably seen as a disappointment.”

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 11:08 AM IST

