Moto E LE design renders leak online; showcase water-drop notch and a dual camera setup

The high-quality press renders of the unannounced smartphone showcase the design along with some device features. Let’s check out the Moto E LE press renders and design here.

  Published: June 8, 2020 8:38 PM IST
Moto E LE press renders

Smartphone maker Motorola just launched two new smartphones, the Moto G Fast and Moto E in the United States. Right after the launch, the company seems to be gearing to launch yet another smartphone. According to the latest information available online, the company will likely launch another budget smartphone in the market. This new device will likely be called the Moto E LE. As part of the report, high-quality press renders of the unannounced smartphone have surfaced online. These renders showcase the design of the device along with some device features. Let’s check out the Moto E LE press renders and design here. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion series full specifications and price leaked ahead of launch

Moto E LE press renders leaked; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, the leaked renders surfaced online along with the device specifications. Taking a look at the specifications, it appears that Moto E LE version is a rebranded Moto E 2020. This rebranded version will launch on Verizon in the coming days. Inspecting the design, we can see a waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The front of the device also features a fat bezel below the display. Considering the bottom bezel on the Moto E LE, it is likely that the smartphone will aim at the entry-level market. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katiyal, ZEE5 CEO

Moving to the back of the device, we can also see a dual-camera setup in a vertical alignment. The camera setup is located on the top left corner along with two sensors and an LED flash unit. Motorola has also added the company logo at the back in what is a physical fingerprint scanner. The render also showcases the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

Beyond this, the company has also added the SIM tray on the left side of the device. The leaked renders showcased the “Blue” color variant of the device. However, it is likely that the company may launch the device in multiple color options. The Moto E LE will feature Snapdragon 632 SoC with 3,550mAh battery, HD+ screen, and Android 10.

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 8:38 PM IST

